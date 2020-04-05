Left Menu
Development News Edition

AP CM Reddy supports PM Modi's initiative to light up lamps on April 5

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has called on the public to obey Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message, to light up lamps at 9 pm tomorrow.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 05-04-2020 01:56 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 01:56 IST
AP CM Reddy supports PM Modi's initiative to light up lamps on April 5
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (left) with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has called on the public to obey Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message, to light up lamps at 9 pm tomorrow. "For 9 minutes tomorrow at 9 pm, I urge everyone in Andhra Pradesh to ignite a spark of hope; to cast away the darkness looming over us with the infinite power of light. Together we will emerge out of the COVID-19 pandemic stronger, more resilient & united. @narendramodi," Jagan tweeted on Saturday.

Prime Minister Modi thanked Reddy for the support extended by the latter. "Thank you, @ysjagan Ji. This support is extremely valuable and will further the spirit of togetherness! #IndiaFightsCorona," the Prime Minister tweeted.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday said that there are 3,072 coronavirus positive cases in India, including 2,784 active cases, 213 cured/discharged/migrated people and 75 deaths. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot, episodes revealed, Last season to have beautiful ending

Beware! Diya Jalao for COVID 19 can burn your hands, take 9 precautions to stay safe

Railways designs 'doctor's booth' for zero-contact check-ups

Fact check: Does Disaster Management Act prohibit citizens from sharing coronavirus updates?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Videos

Latest News

76 new COVID-19 deaths in past 24 hours, toll crosses 500

Turkey on Friday confirmed 76 new deaths due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country in the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 501. Cases on Friday rose by 3, 013 as more people were tested positive for the novel coronavirus...

'He's a total disgrace': Trump defends firing U.S. intel watchdog

President Donald Trump on Saturday defended his decision to fire the top watchdog of the U.S. Intelligence Community, saying Michael Atkinson did a terrible job in handling the whistleblower complaint that triggered an impeachment probe of ...

Trump says if he has to put tariffs on oil imports to protect energy workers he will

President Donald Trump said on Saturday he would put tariffs on imports of crude oil or take other measures if he has to protect energy workers from the oil price crash.If I have to do tariffs on oil coming from outside or if I have to do s...

Malawi president takes wage cut to fund virus fight

Malawis President Peter Mutharika said Saturday he was taking a wage cut to help fund the fight against the coronavirus, and ordered his government to the same. Mutharika said in a statement he had ordered the treasury to cut his own salary...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020