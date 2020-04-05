AP CM Reddy supports PM Modi's initiative to light up lamps on April 5

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has called on the public to obey Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message, to light up lamps at 9 pm tomorrow. "For 9 minutes tomorrow at 9 pm, I urge everyone in Andhra Pradesh to ignite a spark of hope; to cast away the darkness looming over us with the infinite power of light. Together we will emerge out of the COVID-19 pandemic stronger, more resilient & united. @narendramodi," Jagan tweeted on Saturday.

Prime Minister Modi thanked Reddy for the support extended by the latter. "Thank you, @ysjagan Ji. This support is extremely valuable and will further the spirit of togetherness! #IndiaFightsCorona," the Prime Minister tweeted.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday said that there are 3,072 coronavirus positive cases in India, including 2,784 active cases, 213 cured/discharged/migrated people and 75 deaths. (ANI)

