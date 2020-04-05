Left Menu
Red zone in AP's Machilipatnam cordoned off

Police in Andhra Pradesh's Machilipatnam have set up check posts all over the town, after one positive case of coronavirus was detected on Saturday.

ANI | Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 05-04-2020 23:35 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 23:35 IST
District SP Raveendranath Babu monitoring the situation at the check post. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

District SP Raveendranath Babu himself monitored the situation at the check posts. Police have taken control of the divisions which have been declared as a red zone.

Babu has urged the people in the red zone area not to come out until April 10. The police have stopped all vehicular movement in the area. (ANI)

