Total COVID-19 cases in Gujarat rise to 144

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Gujarat rose to 144 after 16 new cases were detected, the state's Health and Family Welfare Department said on Monday.

ANI | Gandhinagar (Gujarat) | Updated: 06-04-2020 12:34 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 12:34 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Gujarat rose to 144 after 16 new cases were detected, the state's Health and Family Welfare Department said on Monday. Eleven cases have been reported from Ahmedabad followed by two in Vadodara and one each from Patan, Mehsana and Surat.

At least 21 people have been discharged and 11 people have died from the deadly disease so far. With an increase of 490 COVID-19 cases in the last 12 hours, India's positive cases crossed the 4,000 mark, mounting to 4,067, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.

There are 3,666 active cases across India so far, while 292 people have been cured or discharged or have migrated. Till date, 109 deaths have been reported in the country. (ANI)

