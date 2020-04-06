COVID-19 cases in Karnataka climb to 163
The total number of positive cases in Karnataka climbed to 163 after 12 more cases were reported, state government officials said on Monday.ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 06-04-2020 15:09 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 15:09 IST
The total number of positive cases in Karnataka climbed to 163 after 12 more cases were reported, state government officials said on Monday. Out of the 12 new cases, three of them have a history of travelling to Delhi.
The tally includes four deaths and 18 people have recovered and discharged. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India crossed the 4,000 mark, mounting to 4,067, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Karnataka
- Delhi
- India
- Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
ALSO READ
One more tests positive for COVID-19 in Karnataka
'Janata Curfew' begins in Karnataka; govt decides to shut
COVID-19: SSLC exams in Karnataka postponed; 2nd PSU to be held on Mar 23
Karnataka govt announces shutdown in nine coronavirus-affected
COVID-19 surge: 9 Districts in Karnataka under lockdown till March 31, public transport to remain suspended tomorrow