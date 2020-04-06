Left Menu
Development News Edition

BSP welcomes Cabinet decision to cut salary of MPs by 30 pc

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria has welcomed today's Cabinet decision to cut the salary of MPs 30 by per cent for one year to aid the fight against COVID 19.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2020 19:34 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 19:34 IST
BSP welcomes Cabinet decision to cut salary of MPs by 30 pc
BSP national spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria. Image Credit: ANI

By Amit Kumar Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria has welcomed today's Cabinet decision to cut the salary of MPs 30 by per cent for one year to aid the fight against COVID 19.

The Union Cabinet on Monday approved an ordinance amending the salary, allowance of Members of Parliament including Ministers and Prime Minister. "This step of the government is welcomed. At this moment, the nation is going through a serious crisis of coronavirus. All our resources and all our strength has to be put in place to check the spread of the coronavirus," Bhadoria told ANI.

"I must also say that national president of Bahujan Samajwadi Party Behan Mayawati has already given a call to all party MLAs and Members of Parliament that they should contribute a large portion of their MPLAD and MLA funds for the coronavirus victims," he added. Bhadoria further said: "I think this money, which is being collected for dealing with the coronavirus, is also spent on the poor, who need to be given the priority over others in this crisis."

Briefing media after the Cabinet meeting, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said the Cabinet has approved the ordinance amending the salary, allowances and pension of Members of Parliament Act, 1954, reducing their salary, allowances and pension by 30 per cent. This will be effective from April 1 for a year.

"The President, the Vice President, the Governors of the States have also voluntarily decided to take a pay cut as a social responsibility. The money will go to the Consolidated Fund of India," added Javadekar. "As part of our social responsibilities towards our citizens, Prime Minister, Union Cabinet Ministers and every MP agreed to cut their salary by 30 per cent for a year," he said.

He also said the Union Cabinet has approved the temporary suspension of MPLAD Fund of MPs during 2020-21 and 2021-22 for managing health and the adverse impact of the outbreak of COVID-19 in India. "The consolidated amount of MPLAD Funds for two years -- Rs 7,900 crore -- will go to the Consolidated Fund of India," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workplaces post-COVID 19: Tech innovations to catalyze a remote working culture

Due to lockdowns imposed in several countries, work-from-home culture has literally jumped into almost every company in the world whether they were ready or not....

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

AIIMS doctor breaks down speaking about COVID-19

A doctor, who is posted at COVID-19 treatment ward of Delhis AIIMS, on Monday broke down while speaking about challenges amid coronavirus global pandemic. Dr Ambika, who is staying away from her family and treating patients of COVID-19, sai...

SCBA Prez, wife donate Rs 1 cr in fight against coronavirus

Supreme Court Bar Association SCBA President and senior advocate Dushyant Dave and his wife Ami Dave have jointly donated Rs 1 crore to aid the nations fight against the coronavirus pandemic. They have contributed Rs 50 lakh each to the PM ...

High Court declines case of 60s black militant H. Rap Brown

The Supreme Court is declining to take the case of a 1960s black militant formerly known as H. Rap Brown who is in prison for killing a Georgia sheriffs deputy in 2000. As is usual, the justices didnt comment Monday in turning away Browns c...

U.S. Supreme Court turns away religious clash over Washington transit ads

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a religious rights dispute brought by the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Washington against the Washington area transit authority over its policy barring advertisements in its stations and on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020