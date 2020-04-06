Left Menu
COVID-19 cases in Delhi rise to 523

Twenty new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in the last 24 hours in the national capital, taking the total number of coronavirus cases to 523 in Delhi, while the toll rose to 7, said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2020 19:57 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 19:57 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Image Credit: ANI

Twenty new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in the last 24 hours in the national capital, taking the total number of coronavirus cases to 523 in Delhi, while the toll rose to 7, said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday. "COVID-19 cases reached 523 in Delhi, with 20 fresh cases being reported in the last 24 hours including 10 attendees of Tablighi Jamaat event in Nizamuddin. One person died of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, total deaths stand at 7. 25 patients are in ICU and 8 people are on the ventilator. The rest of the patients are stable," said Kejriwal.

Disclosing the information here, Kejriwal said: "Out of the total number of cases, 330 people are linked to Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi. Around 1,000 samples are being tested for COVID-19 daily." He said that the government is increasing the number of COVID-19 tests in the capital.

"We are raising the number of COVID19 tests in Delhi. We have already placed an order for one lakh testing kits. 27,000 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits have been allocated to Delhi by the Central government," he said. He said that the people, who don't have ration cards, will get the ration from April 7 at various government schools.

"From tomorrow, the ration will be distributed at 421 government schools to the poor, who don't have ration card in Delhi. Each person will get 4 kg wheat and one kg rice. We aim to give ration to 10 lakh such people and will take more food grains from the Centre if the need arises," the Chief Minister said. He requested all MLAs, MPs and councillors not to allow overcrowd during the ration distribution in their respective areas. (ANI)

