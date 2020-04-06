Delhi confirms 525 COVID-19 cases, 329 linked to Tablighi Jamaat

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the national capital has increased to 525, the Delhi Government said on Monday. Out of 525 cases, 329 cases are linked to Tablighi Jamaat, the government said.

Earlier, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said: "COVID-19 cases reached 523 in Delhi, with 20 fresh cases being reported in the last 24 hours including 10 persons of Tablighi Jamaat event in Nizamuddin. One person died of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, total deaths stand at 7. 25 patients are in ICU and 8 people are on the ventilator. The rest of the patients are stable." India continued its battle against coronavirus with the lockdown entering the 13th day and the total number of cases reached 4,281 after the biggest single-day jump of 704 on Monday.According to the latest update of the Health Ministry, there are 4,281 cases in the country including 3,851 active cases and 318 cured or discharged and 111 deaths.

It said there has been an increase of 704 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which is the biggest rise so far in India in a day. Maharashtra has the largest number of cases at 748 followed by Tamil Nadu with 571 cases. (ANI)

