Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mexican auto lobby says 90 days not enough to meet USMCA rules

Reuters | Updated: 07-04-2020 03:31 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 03:31 IST
Mexican auto lobby says 90 days not enough to meet USMCA rules

Mexican auto industry group AMIA said on Monday that 90 days is not enough time for the sector to adapt its supply chains to meet the rules of origin requirements in the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, which could take effect on July 1.

AMIA has urged authorities to postpone until January 2021 the start of the sectoral rules in the trade pact that will replace the North American Free Trade Agreement. It argued that there is still a lack of clarity about the content rules and said the coronavirus has made it even more challenging to comply.

"By July we could already be seeing the implementation (of USMCA), which for us is a difficult situation," said Fausto Cuevas, AMIA director, adding that the new rules in the treaty will require "very important" changes in the supply chain. Canada and Mexico recently said they have completed their internal legal processes for the treaty to go into force, but the United States must still follow suit.

The Mexican economy ministry has told the industry the USMCA allows for an alternative transition scheme that could give some companies more time to comply, but the exceptions would have to be requested individually, Cuevas said. A PAINFUL MARCH

In March alone, vehicle production fell by almost 25% in Mexico, while exports declined 12% from the same month last year, according to the INEGI statistics institute. Industry experts expect production to fall throughout the year due to the disruption of the coronavirus. AMIA did not provide a forecast.

Since mid-March, various automotive brands have been forced to suspend their operations to try to contain the outbreak. Mexico's AMDA auto distributors association said on Monday that it expects sales of all new vehicles made in the country to drop by at least 25.5% in 2020, to about 982,000 vehicles, on par with sales during the 2009 financial crisis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

COVID-19 virus can last on face masks for a week, banknotes for days: Study

Mexico registers 2,143 coronavirus cases, 94 deaths

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump says OPEC has not asked him to urge U.S. oil producers to cut back

President Donald Trump said on Monday that OPEC had not pressed him to consider asking U.S. producers to reduce their output as a way to support oil prices depressed by an economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic.The president s...

Trump says OPEC has not asked him to urge U.S. oil producers to cut back

President Donald Trump said on Monday that OPEC had not pressed him to consider asking U.S. producers to reduce their output as a way to support oil prices depressed by an economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic.The president s...

UK PM Johnson moved to intensive care as COVID-19 symptoms worsen

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was moved to an intensive care unit on Monday after his coronavirus symptoms worsened though his Downing Street office said he was still conscious.Britain has no formal succession plan should the prime m...

Former Fox executives indicted in U.S. FIFA corruption probe

U.S. prosecutors on Monday accused two former 21st Century Fox Inc executives of paying millions of dollars in bribes to secure lucrative media and marketing rights to soccer matches, the latest charges in a long-running investigation of co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020