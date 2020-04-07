Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australian High Court quashes Cardinal Pell's conviction on sex offences

Reuters | Updated: 07-04-2020 06:11 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 06:11 IST
Australian High Court quashes Cardinal Pell's conviction on sex offences

Australia's highest court on Tuesday overturned former Vatican treasurer George Pell's conviction for sexually assaulting two teenaged choirboys in the 1990s, allowing the 78-year-old cardinal to walk free from jail. In a unanimous ruling, the High Court found that the jury in Pell's trial "ought to have entertained a doubt" as to Cardinal Pell's guilt. The court's seven judges ordered that the convictions be quashed and verdicts of acquittal be entered in their place, meaning Pell cannot be retried on the charges.

The cardinal began serving a six-year sentence a year ago for the alleged assaults, which the plaintiff said took place place when Pell was archbishop of the city of Melbourne. Pell, who had denied the charges but did not take the stand at trial, was the highest ranked Catholic official worldwide to have been jailed for child sex offences.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

COVID-19 virus can last on face masks for a week, banknotes for days: Study

Mexico registers 2,143 coronavirus cases, 94 deaths

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump says may jump into Navy furor after captain ridiculed in speech

U.S. President Donald Trump said he may get involved in a deepening crisis in the Navy after its top civilian on Monday ridiculed a revered former commander whose letter pleading for help for his coronavirus-stricken aircraft carrier was le...

Cardinal Pell to walk free after Australian court acquittal

Australias highest court on Tuesday acquitted former Vatican treasurer George Pell of sexually assaulting two teenaged choirboys in the 1990s, allowing the 78-year-old cardinal to walk free from jail. The High Court ordered Pells conviction...

Donald Trump says US is praying for Boris Johnson, has contacted doctors treating PM

President Donald Trump on Monday said that Americans are praying for the recovery of a friend to the nation, UKs Prime Minister Boris Johnson who was moved to intensive care unit after his COVID-19 symptoms worsened. Trump also said that he...

Donald Trump says US is praying for Boris Johnson, has contacted doctors treating PM

President Donald Trump on Monday said that Americans are praying for the recovery of a friend to the nation, UKs Prime Minister Boris Johnson who was moved to intensive care unit after his COVID-19 symptoms worsened. Trump also said that he...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020