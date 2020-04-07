Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi HC rejects interim bail to Christian Michel in AgustaWestland case

Delhi High Court on Tuesday refused to grant interim bail to Christian Michel, an alleged middleman in AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam case, in view of the risk of him contracting coronavirus in prison.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2020 12:02 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 12:02 IST
Delhi HC rejects interim bail to Christian Michel in AgustaWestland case
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi High Court on Tuesday refused to grant interim bail to Christian Michel, an alleged middleman in AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam case, in view of the risk of him contracting coronavirus in prison. Justice Mukta Gupta, while dismissing the bail, noted that the apprehension of the petitioner being infected by COVID-19 is unfounded as he is lodged in a separate cell with only two other prisoners and thus, is not in a barrack or dormitory where there are a number of prisons.

The court said that it is not the case of the petitioner that any of the two inmates residing with him are suffering from COVID-19. It also noted that the petitioner, failing to qualify on three criteria laid down by the High Power Committee, which was set up to decongest the prisons in the national capital amid coronavirus fears, has not been released on bail.

The committee had decided not to release foreign nationals, those involved in more than one case not being on bail in others and the cases being under Prevention of Corruption Act and Prevention of Money Laundering Act. Advocate DP Singh, appeared for the CBI, opposed the interim bail and stated that the petitioner is not entitled to bail as he did not join investigation anywhere and after a long drawn extradition process, was extradited from Dubai.

Advocate Amit Mahajan, appearing for the ED, contended that the petitioner is presently lodged at the safest place in the country being the Tihar Jail. Mahajan had said that there is no threat of the petitioner coming on contact with any COVID-19 patient and thereby, his apprehension that due to his age, and being a British national, not accustomed to Indian conditions, his immunity is low, is totally unfounded.

Michel, in his plea, moved through advocate Aljo K Joseph, stated that his age and health condition are at risk of contacting COVID-19 infection and added that it is "far-fetched that he is likely to jump bail" when he can be procured during the trial by imposing other conditions. The petition said that the health condition of Michel, who is currently lodged in Tihar Jail, is very critical and incompatible with the current prison status, especially with the risk of contracting COVID-19, which could have a lethal effect on the applicant.

Michel was extradited from Dubai in 2018 and is currently lodged in Tihar Jail in connection with alleged irregularities in the chopper deal. While the CBI is probing his alleged role as a 'middleman' in the deal, the ED is investigating money laundering charges against him. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

COVID-19 virus can last on face masks for a week, banknotes for days: Study

Mexico registers 2,143 coronavirus cases, 94 deaths

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

Sports-On this day... April 8

ON THIS DAY -- April 8 April 8, 1996SOCCER - Coventry City defender David Busst is carried off after breaking his right leg in the second minute of a Premier League match following a collision with Manchester United full back Denis Irwin an...

German yields rise as joint pandemic response expected at Eurogroup meeting

German government bond yields rose on Tuesday with euro zone finance ministers due to meet later in the day to discuss a joint response to help member countries deal with the economic impact of the novel coronavirus.Demand for safe-haven Bu...

WhatsApp limits message forwarding to slow spread of coronavirus misinformation

Facebook Incs WhatsApp tightened message forwarding limits on Tuesday, restricting users to sharing forwarded content one chat at a time after a jump in messages touting bogus medical advice since the start of the coronavirus crisis.The pan...

If needed, Delhi govt will make arrangements in banquet halls, dharamsalas to accommodate 10,000 COVID-19 patients: CM Kejriwal.

If needed, Delhi govt will make arrangements in banquet halls, dharamsalas to accommodate 10,000 COVID-19 patients CM Kejriwal....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020