Left Menu
Development News Edition

Containment zone in Haryana's Jandwala village after one tests positive for COVID-19

The Jandwala village of Fatehabad has been sealed and turned into a containment zone after a 26-year-old man, who is the resident of the village, tested positive for coronavirus. The man got infected after he came in contact with Tablighi Jamaat attendees.

ANI | Fatehabad (Haryana) | Updated: 07-04-2020 12:45 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 12:45 IST
Containment zone in Haryana's Jandwala village after one tests positive for COVID-19
Containment zone made in Haryana's Jandwala village after one tests positive for COVID-19. Photo/ ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The Jandwala village of Fatehabad has been sealed and turned into a containment zone after a 26-year-old man, who is the resident of the village, tested positive for coronavirus. The man got infected after he came in contact with Tablighi Jamaat attendees. As soon as the COVID-19 case was detected, the Department of Health and police came into action and additional security was deployed at the village and it was turned into a containment zone.

A sanitisation drive will be initiated from April 7 onwards in the village in order to contain the spread of the virus. The Jandwala village was also visited by Fatehabad SP Rajesh Kumar. The SP said that the village has been sealed and people have been advised not to leave their homes.

Manish Bansal Civil Surgeon Fatehabad stated that a total of 10 samples of people who came in contact with the Tablighi Jamaat attendees were sent to the Rohtak medical college for testing. "Out of the 10 samples, nine people reported negative, while only one was confirmed positive for the virus," he said. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 3981 active cases of coronavirus in the country so far. Till now, 325 people have either been cured or discharged, while 114 deaths have taken place across the country (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

COVID-19 virus can last on face masks for a week, banknotes for days: Study

Mexico registers 2,143 coronavirus cases, 94 deaths

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

Sports-On this day... April 8

ON THIS DAY -- April 8 April 8, 1996SOCCER - Coventry City defender David Busst is carried off after breaking his right leg in the second minute of a Premier League match following a collision with Manchester United full back Denis Irwin an...

German yields rise as joint pandemic response expected at Eurogroup meeting

German government bond yields rose on Tuesday with euro zone finance ministers due to meet later in the day to discuss a joint response to help member countries deal with the economic impact of the novel coronavirus.Demand for safe-haven Bu...

WhatsApp limits message forwarding to slow spread of coronavirus misinformation

Facebook Incs WhatsApp tightened message forwarding limits on Tuesday, restricting users to sharing forwarded content one chat at a time after a jump in messages touting bogus medical advice since the start of the coronavirus crisis.The pan...

If needed, Delhi govt will make arrangements in banquet halls, dharamsalas to accommodate 10,000 COVID-19 patients: CM Kejriwal.

If needed, Delhi govt will make arrangements in banquet halls, dharamsalas to accommodate 10,000 COVID-19 patients CM Kejriwal....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020