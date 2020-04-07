Municipal sanitary workers felicitated by residents in Chittoor

Municipal sanitary workers were felicitated by thankful residents of Palamaneru town, here on Monday. They were offered garlands of cash and shawls by Fayaz, one of the residents, while public from their house balconies clapped and cheered.

Earlier on Sunday, Srikalahasti MLA Biyyapu Madhusudhan Reddy washed the feet of municipality sanitation workers here to mark his respect for their work. He was inaugurating spraying machines and other sanitation equipment at Srikalahasti municipal office. In the backdrop of COVID-19 crises, the sanitation workers are striving hard to keep the cities and villages clean, helping in containing the spread of the deadly virus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.