Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Be infected with coronavirus,' lawyer curses judge after unfavourable verdict

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 07-04-2020 15:50 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 15:50 IST
'Be infected with coronavirus,' lawyer curses judge after unfavourable verdict

In an "abominable" act of misconduct after failing to get a favourable order, a lawyer cursed a Calcutta High Court judge, swearing he be infected with coronavirus, provoking the judge to recommend contempt action against him. Justice Dipankar Datta admonished the lawyer, Bijoy Adhikary, for failing to uphold the dignity of the court and acting in a manner "not behoving a member of the noble profession," while directing him to reply to the contempt rule within a fortnight from the date on which it is served upon him.

Justice Datta also directed that the matter be heard by an appropriate division bench having the mandate to hear criminal contempt matters upon reopening of the court after summer vacation. The Calcutta High Court has been hearing only very urgent matters since March 15 owing to the coronavirus outbreak, and from March 25, it is taking up such matters only through video conferencing.

Claiming urgency, Adhikary had moved the court of Justice Datta seeking a stay on the auction of a bus of his client by a nationalised bank for default in loan repayment. Noting that the bus had been seized by the bank on January 15, the court refused to grant an urgent hearing.

As the judge began dictating the order, a furious Adhikary repeatedly tried to interrupt him, thumped a table and banged the microphone on it. "Adhikary was warned to behave but instead of heeding to such warning, he was heard to say that my future shall be doomed by him and for such purpose, he cursed that I be infected by the coronavirus," Justice Datta noted in the order.

"Adhikary was curtly told that neither do I fear dooming of my future nor being infected by the virus; the majesty of the Court is what is paramount in my mind and to uphold that a rule for contempt could be issued against him," the judge wrote. The lawyer seemed not to care and "was found to be unrelenting in shouting at the top of his voice, not behoving a member of the noble profession and thereby undermining the dignity and prestige of this Court." Holding that the conduct of Adhikary, apart from being "abominable", prima facie amounted to criminal contempt, Justice Datta issued a suo motu rule for contempt against the lawyer on March 23.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

COVID-19 virus can last on face masks for a week, banknotes for days: Study

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

Boyfriend is nowhere near top of my list of priorities: Selena Gomez on new song

Pop star Selena Gomez, who is set to release new track Boyfriend, has made it clear that finding love in the times of coronavirus pandemic is nowhere near the top of her priority list. The track is part of a deluxe edition of her new album ...

Doctors strike in southwest Pakistan in row over coronavirus protection

Pakistani doctors went on strike at two hospitals in southwestern Quetta on Tuesday, a day after police used force to break up and detain medics protesting against a lack of gear to protect them against the coronavirus.Hundreds of doctors a...

Ind-Ra maintains stable outlook for education sector in FY21

India Ratings and Research Ind-Ra on Tuesday retained a stable outlook on the Indian education sector for 2020-21, driven by sustained rise in enrolments for higher studies. Although the nationwide lockdown will adversely impact the househo...

Kerala HC stays e-auction of car by bank as owner stranded in Bangalore

Kerala High Court on Tuesday stayed the e-auction of a car by a bank after hearing a petition filed by the owner of the vehicle.The petitioner told the court that he was stranded in Bangalore due to the lockdown and that he would pay the mo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020