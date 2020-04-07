Indian Navy transports specialist doctor, COVID-19 test kits from Pune to Goa

A specialist doctor from the National Institute of Virology Pune and COVID-19 test kits were flown to Goa by the Indian Navy on Monday in an effort to aid the state in its fight against COVID-19. Dr. Dilip Hinge of NIV will provide training to microbiologists at the virology lab of Goa Medical College to conduct the necessary tests for the infection.

A special Dornier aircraft brought Dr. Hinge and COVID-19 test kits required by the state. The Dornier aircraft from INS Hansa at Goa undertook four sorties to Pune to meet the urgent requirement by the state. Indian Navy has been actively assisting the civil administration during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

