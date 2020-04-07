Lebanon speaker Berri to cbank governor: deposits are "sacred"

Lebanon's Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri told Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh on Tuesday that people's bank deposits were "sacred" and must not be touched.

"The parliament speaker discussed the financial and monetary situation, and ways to protect depositors' money, especially the small ones," Berri's office said in a statement after his meeting with Salameh.

