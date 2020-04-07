Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab CM forms 13-member control room to coordinate wheat harvesting

The Punjab government has set up a 13-member control room at the Mandi Board for coordination and providing logistic support during the ensuing wheat harvesting and marketing season, set to begin on April 15 under a tight blanket of unprecedented security and safety measures to ensure smooth operations amid the COVID-19 clampdown.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 07-04-2020 18:47 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 18:47 IST
Punjab CM forms 13-member control room to coordinate wheat harvesting
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. Image Credit: ANI

The Punjab government has set up a 13-member control room at the Mandi Board for coordination and providing logistic support during the ensuing wheat harvesting and marketing season, set to begin on April 15 under a tight blanket of unprecedented security and safety measures to ensure smooth operations amid the COVID-19 clampdown. Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday again reviewed the arrangements for the Rabi operations via video conference with top officials from various departments, including Food and Civil Supplies, Agriculture, Police, among others.

According to an official statement, the Chief Minister ordered the Food and Agriculture departments to immediately come out with Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the Mandis and the purchase centres. He directed the departments to scale up the number of purchasing centres to 4000, from the current 3761, which is already double that of last year. Health Secretary Anurag Aggarwal informed the CM that guidelines were being prepared to ensure that the Mandis are protected from COVID-19. Farmers and labourers will be checked for influenza-like symptoms, and masks including cloth masks would be made compulsory and multiple hand washing arrangements shall be set up in each Mandi.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister also said that he would also again take up with the Prime Minister the issue of incentives for farmers to encourage them to delay bringing their product to the Mandis in order to prevent overcrowding. The procurement season has already been extended by the state government till June 15, 2020, and the state has sought incentive to farmers bringing in their grain in May and June instead of April. Earlier today, the Chief Minister wrote to his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee, seeking her personal intervention to revive manufacturing and loading at the jute mills in her state against the pending indents for gunny bales placed by the Government of Punjab.

"This was essential given the emergent situation, to enable smooth procurement of wheat for Central Pool for onward distribution in the country under National Food Security Act and other Public welfare schemes," he said. Captain Amarinder had pointed out in his letter that the Union Ministry of Home Affairs had already provided an exemption from lockdown for the manufacturing units of the packaging of food items, as well as agencies engaged in procurement of agriculture products, including MSP operations. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

Norway to ease some restrictions after coronavirus lockdown -PM

Norway will lift some of the restrictions imposed to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, the countrys prime minister said on Tuesday.Together we have taken control of the virus, therefore we can open up society little by little, Er...

6 Thailand nationals booked in TN on charges of violating visa norms

Six Thailand nationals, who tested positive for coronavirus here, have been booked for allegedly indulging in religious preaching in violation of visa norms and hiding facts regarding their health problems, police said. Cases have been regi...

Crew member of Navy hospital ship in NYC has COVID-19

A crew member of a Navy hospital ship sent to New York City for the coronavirus outbreak has tested positive for the disease. The USNS Comfort crew member tested positive Monday and was being isolated, the Navy said in a prepared statement....

Minimal conditions for coronavirus bailout loans would be appropriate -EU lawyers

The euro zone bailout fund would be permitted to demand only minimal conditions from governments drawing on loans to help them the new coronavirus pandemic, European Council lawyers said in an opinion issued on Tuesday. The bailout fund, ca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020