15 new COVID-19 cases reported from Jammu and Kashmir

Six new cases were reported from Jammu division on Tuesday and nine new cases were reported from Kashmir, informed the Principal Secretary (Planning) of Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday.

Updated: 07-04-2020 19:34 IST
15 new COVID-19 cases reported from Jammu and Kashmir
Principal Secretary Jammu and Kashmir, Rohit Kansal. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Six new cases were reported from Jammu division on Tuesday and nine new cases were reported from Kashmir, informed the Principal Secretary (Planning) of Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday. The number of coronavirus cases in the state now stand at 125, he further informed.

"118 are active cases, 24 cases in Jammu Division, 94 in Kashmir. Six new cases were reported in Jammu division today and nine in Kashmir. Aggressive contact tracing is on," he said. As per the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, the total count of coronavirus positive cases in the country climbed to 4,421 on Tuesday.

Out of these over 4000 cases, 3,981 are active cases, 325 cured or discharged. The total death toll at present stands at 114. (ANI)

