69 new COVID-19 cases reported in Tamil Nadu, total cases increased to 690

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu has surged to 690 after 69 new cases were reported on Tuesday. Beela Rajesh, Tamil Nadu Health Secretary said 63 out of 69 people who tested positive today attended a single event.

Samples of 5,305 have been collected for COVID-19 testing so far and 19 people have been discharged following the treatment. The Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry today informed that the total number of coronavirus positive cases in the country has gone up to 4,789. (ANI)

