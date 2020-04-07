Bhopal reports 21 more positive cases of COVID-19, total count reaches 83

As many as 21 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Bhopal on Tuesday, taking the total count of cases to 83 in the district. Earlier today, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the decision regarding extending the 21-day lockdown in the State will be taken based on the prevailing situation in the coming days.

"Lives of people are more important. The economy can be built again but if people die, how will we bring them back? That is why if the need arises, we will extend the lockdown. A decision will be taken based on the situation," said Chief Minister Chouhan. According to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, the total number of coronavirus positive cases in the country has gone up to 4,789 including 4,312 active cases, 353 cured/discharged/migrated people and 124 deaths. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.