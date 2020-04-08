Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian Army postpones its bi-annual Army Commanders' Conference in view of COVID-19

The Indian Army has postponed its bi-annual Army Commanders' Conference scheduled to be held from April 16 in view of the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2020 12:13 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 12:13 IST
Indian Army postpones its bi-annual Army Commanders' Conference in view of COVID-19
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The Indian Army has postponed its bi-annual Army Commanders' Conference scheduled to be held from April 16 in view of the coronavirus outbreak in the country. "In view of the COVID-19, the Indian Army has postponed its bi-annual Army Commanders' Conference scheduled to be held from April 16. The meeting chaired by the Chief of Army Staff was supposed to discuss the security situation in and around the country along with many other important agenda possible points," Indian Army sources said.

With an increase of 773 cases in the last 24 hours, India's tally of COVID-19 cases stood at 5,194, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. Out of the 5194 cases, 4,643 cases are reported to be active cases while 401 people have recovered/discharged and one migrated.

The ministry has reported 10 new deaths in the last 24 hours increasing the toll to 149. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

UK coronavirus testing capacity to be expanded in May-AstraZeneca CEO

Britain will have a new coronavirus testing facility capable of carrying out 30,000 tests per day by early May, said the chief executive of British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca.AstraZeneca is working with GSK and the University of Cam...

Experts say pandemic may take a toll on domestic steel players' expansion plans

The outbreak and spread of the COVID-19 pandemic may adversely impact the expansion plans of domestic steel makers, according to experts. Indian players had been working on expansion plans in line with the governments ambitious target of sc...

Five die of coronavirus in Pune; district toll rises to 13

Five people died of coronavirus in Pune in the last 12 hours, taking the COVID-19 toll in the Maharashtra district to 13, officials said on Wednesday. Three of the deaths were reported from Sassoon General Hospital, and one each from Naidu ...

Tennis-Serena's coach says 'revolting' that players can't make a living

Serena Williams coach Patrick Mouratoglou has called on tennis governing bodies to come together and devise a way of helping lower-level professionals struggling financially due to the coronavirus shutdown. The tennis season was halted in e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020