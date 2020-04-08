BMC makes wearing mask compulsory in public places

In the backdrop of coronavirus pandemic, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has made wearing of mask mandatory for all the persons moving in public places. "All persons moving in public places for whatever reason must wear 3-ply mask or cloth mask compulsorily," read the order issued by the civic body.

The number of COVID-19 cases has reached 1078 in Maharashtra as 60 more people tested positive today. Out of these, 44 fresh cases have been found under Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation area, nine under Pune Municipal Corporation area, four in Nagpur, and one each in Ahmednagar, Akola and Buldhana. With an increase of 773 cases in the last 24 hours, India's total number of COVID-19 cases stood at 5,194, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday.Out of the 5194 cases, 4,643 cases are reported to be active cases while 401 people have recovered/discharged and one migrated. The ministry has reported 10 new deaths in the last 24 hours increasing the toll to 149. (ANI)

