Left Menu
Development News Edition

BMC makes wearing mask compulsory in public places

In the backdrop of coronavirus pandemic, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has made wearing of mask mandatory for all the persons moving in public places.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 08-04-2020 16:23 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 16:23 IST
BMC makes wearing mask compulsory in public places
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

In the backdrop of coronavirus pandemic, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has made wearing of mask mandatory for all the persons moving in public places. "All persons moving in public places for whatever reason must wear 3-ply mask or cloth mask compulsorily," read the order issued by the civic body.

The number of COVID-19 cases has reached 1078 in Maharashtra as 60 more people tested positive today. Out of these, 44 fresh cases have been found under Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation area, nine under Pune Municipal Corporation area, four in Nagpur, and one each in Ahmednagar, Akola and Buldhana. With an increase of 773 cases in the last 24 hours, India's total number of COVID-19 cases stood at 5,194, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday.Out of the 5194 cases, 4,643 cases are reported to be active cases while 401 people have recovered/discharged and one migrated. The ministry has reported 10 new deaths in the last 24 hours increasing the toll to 149. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Linking Dakota Johnson with Jamie Dornan wont be wrong. The former on-screen lovers have gone through severe rumours due to their erotic scenes in all the Fifty Shades movies. But Amelia Warners husband has recently shocked everyone with ju...

COVID-19 lockdown: Two held for spitting on cops in Indore

Two persons were arrested for allegedly spitting on policemen, after they were intercepted for stepping out during the COVID-19 lockdown in Madhya Pradeshs Indore city, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place on Monday when Jujair...

Ensure strict implementation of rural lockdown: Guj DGP

Police officers in Gujarat have been directed to strictly enforce the lockdown in rural areas of the state to check the spread of coronavirus. Issuing a circular on Wednesday, state Director General of Police DGP Shivanand Jha has directed ...

Lockdown: Guj to provide free ration to 60 lakh APL families

The Gujarat government on Wednesday said that during the ongoing lockdown it will provide free ration to around 60 lakh Above Poverty Line APL families in the state that are not covered under the National Food Security Act. Each APL-1 card ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020