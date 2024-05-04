Deadly Vehicle Collision: One Fatality in Buldhana

A woman passenger was killed on Saturday after an MSRTC bus was hit by a private bus in Buldhana district in Maharashtra, a police official said.

The accident took place at Nandri on Chikhli-Mehkar road when the MSRTC bus was on its way to Latur, he said.

''The private bus rear-ended the MSRTC bus. A woman passenger of the MSRTC bus died and a few others received injuries,'' the official said.

