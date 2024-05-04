Deadly Vehicle Collision: One Fatality in Buldhana
A fatal bus accident in Buldhana, Maharashtra, claimed the life of a woman passenger on Saturday. An MSRTC bus was struck from behind by a private bus, resulting in the victim's death and injuries to others. The accident occurred on Chikhli-Mehkar road as the MSRTC bus was traveling to Latur.
A woman passenger was killed on Saturday after an MSRTC bus was hit by a private bus in Buldhana district in Maharashtra, a police official said.
The accident took place at Nandri on Chikhli-Mehkar road when the MSRTC bus was on its way to Latur, he said.
''The private bus rear-ended the MSRTC bus. A woman passenger of the MSRTC bus died and a few others received injuries,'' the official said.
