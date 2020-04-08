MHRD launches online training portal for capacity building of frontline workers: Lav Aggarwal

Left Menu
In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, the Ministry of Human Resource and Development (MHRD) has launched 'Integrated Government Online Training Portal' wherein required resources will be provided for capacity building of the frontline workers, said Union Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Aggarwal said here on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2020 17:49 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 17:49 IST
Union Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Aggarwal speaking at a press conference on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, the Ministry of Human Resource and Development (MHRD) has launched 'Integrated Government Online Training Portal' wherein required resources will be provided for capacity building of the frontline workers, said Union Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Aggarwal said here on Wednesday. "MHRD's training portal will provide required resources to the doctors, paramedics, nurse, technicians and ANMS and state govt officials and civil defence officials, volunteers of National Cadet Corps (NCC), National Surveillance teams, Red Cross society and other organisations to have a large skill workforce to combat the coronavirus outbreak," said Aggarwal at a press conference here.

He also said, "Health Ministry along with the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) has introduced training module for the physicians wherein technical guidance will be given on the anti-natal care and labour management of the pregnant women who are either suspected or confirmed of coronavirus." The Indian Air Force is airlifting medical supplies, medical equipment and personnel from nodal points to regions especially particularly North-East regions -- Manipur, Nagaland and Gangtok -- and Union Territories Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, he added.

Speaking on government's preparedness on dealing with the patients having mild, very mild and serious conditions, Aggarwal said, "For people who have mild or very mild symptoms we have temporary hospitals, ie COVID care hospitals. Work is now being done to develop the field level infrastructure to take care of the mild and very mild symptomatic patients. Similarly, for serious patients, we have dedicated healthcare centre and dedicated hospitals." In Pune central region and Kondhwa region, which have been sealed by the Maharashtra government, door to door surveillance is being done with special emphasis to those with co-morbidities and travel history, he added.

Aggarwal said that 5,194 positive confirmed cases have been reported and 402 people have been discharged so far. "Over the last 24 hours, 773 positive cases have been reported. A total of 149 deaths have been reported. As many as 32 people died yesterday," he said. (ANI)

