Seven more COVID-19 cases surface in Punjab, total count 106

With 7 new COVID-19 positive cases on Wednesday, the total number cases in Punjab surged to 106, state government said.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 08-04-2020 20:37 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 20:37 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

With 7 new COVID-19 positive cases on Wednesday, the total number cases in Punjab surged to 106, state government said. Earlier today, Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh announced that a task force would soon be set up to find ways for the state to gradually come out of the unprecedented lockdown.

Addressing a video conference of the state's leading industrialists, the Chief Minister also assured the industries of all support by the government to address critical issues and challenges in this difficult time. Taking to Twitter, Singh also said that the state Cabinet will discuss and take a decision on the extension of lockdown and curfew in its meeting scheduled on April 10.

"Interacted over video conferencing with experts of Punjab's industry regarding measures to be taken to assist industry during the COVID-19 crisis. We will be discussing it in the Cabinet meeting on April 10 and then take a considered decision about extension of lockdown and curfew," the Chief Minister tweeted. (ANI)

