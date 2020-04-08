Left Menu
COVID-19: SCAORA offers one-time financial assistance to member lawyers in need

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2020 21:50 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 21:50 IST
The Supreme Court Advocates on-Record Association (SCAORA) has decided to give a one-time monetary assistance to its member lawyers, who are facing financial hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The lawyers' body said that its financial assistance scheme is being launched for only advocates on-record, who will have to first furnish a declaration of their income, no COVID-19 related assistance from any other bar body and that they are in dire need of financial need. It said that the identity of the advocates on-record seeking benefit under the scheme will be kept confidential as far as possible.

On April 3, another lawyers' body -- the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) -- had decided to give loans up to Rs 25,000 to its member lawyers facing difficulties due to coronavirus pandemic. The bar body launched the 'SCBA COVID-19 HELPLINE Scheme' to aid and support those members "who in the present difficult time may need financial assistance to tie over the difficulties", SCBA Secretary Ashok Arora had said. Under the scheme, a maximum assistance of Rs 25,000 will be provided to lawyers as loan to be repaid without any interest in two years' time, the SCBA had said.

