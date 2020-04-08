HC acknowledges steps taken to maintain essential supplies to Andaman & Nicobar Islands

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday expressed satisfaction over the steps taken by the Andaman and Nicobar Islands administration and the central government to maintain essential supplies and medicines to the Union Territory, as well as to protect the health of people in view of the lockdown to rein in the spread of COVID-19. A division bench presided by Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan, after perusing reports filed by the chief secretary of the UT, monitoring sub-committee of the Nicobar group of islands, tehsildar of Little Andaman and the letter petitioner, said it was "more than satisfied" that its earlier directions to ensure supply of essential goods to the inhabitants have been carried out.

The bench, also comprising Justice Dipankar Datta, acknowledged the efforts undertaken by the medical and paramedical staff in arresting further spread of the virus, noting that there has been no increase in the number of patients suffering from COVID-19 in the islands. A total of 10 persons have tested positive for novel coronavirus in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the court was informed on April 1.

The high court also lauded the police administration for maintaining strict vigil and adherence to social distancing norms. "We hope and trust that by the time we assemble next for the purpose of considering this application, all the concerns expressed by the letter petitioner would stand duly addressed by the civil administration as well as by all concerned," the bench said in its order, after hearing all the parties through video conference.

A letter by lawyer D C Kabir with regard to the prevailing situation in the UT amid the COVID-19 outbreak, was taken up as a writ petition by the court..

