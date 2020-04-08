Combating COVID-19 : 30 pc cut in salaries of ministers, MLAs in Uttarakhand

The state Cabinet on Wednesday decided to cut salaries of all ministers and MLAs by 30 percent. Further, there will be a deduction of Rs 1 crore from the development fund for each MLA, for the next two years in the wake of COVID-19.

Earlier on Monday, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said that MPs including Prime Minister and Union Ministers will get 30 per cent less salary for a year. "The President, the Vice President, the Governors of the States have also voluntarily decided to take a pay cut as a social responsibility. The money will go to the Consolidated Fund of India," added Javadekar.

India's tally of COVID-19 positive cases rose to 5,274, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday. 4,714 are active cases while 410 have been cured or discharged and one has migrated. The death toll stands at 149. (ANI)

