U.S. Justice Department backs Google request to use part of U.S.Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-04-2020 01:50 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 23:03 IST
The U.S Justice Department on Wednesday recommended U.S. regulators approve Alphabet Inc's request to use part of a U.S.-Asia undersea telecommunications cable.
Google agreed to operate a portion of the 8,000-mile Pacific Light Cable Network System between the United States and Taiwan, but not Hong Kong.
A letter told the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) the Justice Department and other U.S. agencies believe "there is a significant risk that the grant of a direct cable connection between the United States and Hong Kong would seriously jeopardize the national security and law enforcement interests of the United States." The FCC declined to comment.
