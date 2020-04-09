Left Menu
Saudi Arabia to give $525 mln for Yemen humanitarian, coronavirus response

Reuters | Riyadh | Updated: 09-04-2020 03:13 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 03:10 IST
Saudi Arabia will contribute $500 million to the United Nations humanitarian response plan for Yemen in 2020 and $25 million to help combat the spread of the new coronavirus, the kingdom's vice defense minister, Prince Khalid bin Salman, said on Thursday.

No confirmed cases have been reported so far in Yemen, where a Saudi-led coalition is fighting the Iranian-aligned Houthi movement in a five-year war that has killed more than 100,000 people and spread hunger and disease.

