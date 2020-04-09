Saudi Arabia to give $525 mln for Yemen humanitarian, coronavirus response

Saudi Arabia to give $525 mln for Yemen humanitarian, coronavirus responseReuters | Riyadh | Updated: 09-04-2020 03:13 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 03:10 IST
Saudi Arabia will contribute $500 million to the United Nations humanitarian response plan for Yemen in 2020 and $25 million to help combat the spread of the new coronavirus, the kingdom's vice defense minister, Prince Khalid bin Salman, said on Thursday.
No confirmed cases have been reported so far in Yemen, where a Saudi-led coalition is fighting the Iranian-aligned Houthi movement in a five-year war that has killed more than 100,000 people and spread hunger and disease.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Yemen
- Saudi Arabia
- United Nations
- Iranian
ALSO READ
Yemen's warring parties back UN call for truce
Yemen orders release of all Bahai prisoners: India's Bahai association
Yemen's warring parties accuse each other of attacking pipeline
UN condemns shells fired by Houthis hitting women section of prison in Yemen
As coronavirus spreads, UN seeks Yemen urgent peace talks resumption