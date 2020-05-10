Left Menu
Development News Edition

Study shows elderly people living in rural areas likely to have better mental well-being

While mental well-being of the elderly refers to how they perceive their everyday existence, i.e., if their outlook is positive or negative, which, in turn, makes their life pleasant or unpleasant. A recent study shows that there is a link between the mental well-being among the elderly people and the environment they are living in, be it rural or urban.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-05-2020 13:26 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 13:24 IST
Study shows elderly people living in rural areas likely to have better mental well-being
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

While mental well-being of the elderly refers to how they perceive their everyday existence, i.e., if their outlook is positive or negative, which, in turn, makes their life pleasant or unpleasant. A recent study shows that there is a link between the mental well-being among the elderly people and the environment they are living in, be it rural or urban. The study by researchers at the University of Barcelona and Pompeu Fabra University focused on the association between the main variables related to the satisfactory mental well-being of the elderly and the rural or urban characteristics of the environment in which they live.

The study was published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health. "The perception that older people living in rural areas have with regard to the limitations of health and ageing is associated with less deterioration of mental well-being while living in urban areas is related with an increased risk of suffering emotional problems attributable to economic difficulties or a low level of education," said the authors, who argue that encouraging older people to live in rural areas could lead to greater well-being in later life.

The research was carried out by taking cross-sectional microdata between 2015 and 2017 from the Health Survey of Catalonia (ESCA), an official survey administered to the entire population residing in Catalonia, which is conducted continuously throughout the year. The sample, which is representative of the overall population, included 2,621 individuals (1,219 men and 1,402 women) aged 65 and over living in municipalities classified as rural, semi-urban, and urban.

For the study, the participants responded to a questionnaire, providing information on the health and lifestyles of individuals in relation to a wide range of socio-demographic factors. The study sought to identify factors that may influence the mental well-being of older people in the study area.

It also assesses the extent to which the rurality of the municipality of origin is associated with significantly different values within the scale of mental well-being, and whether the magnitude of this association depends on aspects related to the individual's socio-demographic, health and lifestyle characteristics. Some of the risk factors identified by the authors are demographic factors, economic status, self-perceived health, physical health burden, functional limitations and dependence, social support, family burden, physical activity, and sleep hours.

"Variables related to health status, personal autonomy and social support appear to be strongly associated with mental well-being," the researchers affirmed.The results show that a higher level of rurality is associated with a better level of mental well-being. (ANI)

TRENDING

Fact check: Did Google Maps 'remove' LOC and LAC from Jammu and Kashmir's map?

Vande Bharat Mission: Haryana medical students in Russian university appeal CM and PM for evacuation

Coronavirus: Young women on 'mission fogging' in J-K's Udhampur

Science News Roundup: Copper takes aim at COVID-19 with virus-killer coatings; Australia backs BP's study to produce hydrogen from wind, solar and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Medium-intensity earthquake hits Delhi

A medium-intensity earthquake of magnitude 3.4 hit Delhi on Sunday, a third in less than a month, the National Centre for Seismology NCS said.&#160;&#160; The epicentre of the quake was near Wazirpur in northeast Delhi, J L Gautam, Head Op...

Ker: Shops remain shut, vehicles off the roads as total lockdown on Sundays comes into force

Shops remained shut and vehicles were off the roads in Kerala as the state governments order on total shutdown on Sundays came into force since morning as part of the efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The Left government had on Sat...

African swine fever kills over 13,000 pigs in Assam

The outbreak of African swine fever AFS has claimed more than 13,000 pigs in the last few days in parts of Assam, affecting the livelihood of hundreds of people involved in the animal husbandry in the state, an official said. The infection ...

Northeast students do not have to vacate DU hostel: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday said that students from the Northeast residing in Delhi University DU hostel complex do not have to vacate the facility amid the lockdown. This comes after an eviction notice was issued to students...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020