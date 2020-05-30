Left Menu
Development News Edition

Epilepsy related deaths remain common in young adults: Study

The mortality rates for epilepsy-related deaths in young adults remain large, according to a recent study. Those aged between 16 and 24 have a six-fold increased risk of epilepsy-related death.

ANI | Vienna | Updated: 30-05-2020 18:42 IST | Created: 30-05-2020 18:33 IST
Epilepsy related deaths remain common in young adults: Study
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The mortality rates for epilepsy-related deaths in young adults remain large, according to a recent study. Those aged between 16 and 24 have a six-fold increased risk of epilepsy-related death. The study was presented at the European Academy of Neurology (EAN) Virtual Congress.

The research found that mortality rates for epilepsy-related deaths did not decrease between 2009 (6.8 per 100,000) and 2015 (9.1 per 100,000), despite advances in treatment during this time. Young adult patients in their early 20s and 30s were found to be at the highest risk, with 78 percent of epilepsy-related deaths under the age of 55 years classified as potentially avoidable.

The study is being conducted in Scotland and looks to identify the burden of epilepsy-related deaths, what proportion of these are potentially avoidable, and ascertain the factors that may put patients at an increased risk. The researchers collected anonymous data from healthcare settings for patients that died between 2009 and 2016, identifying 2,149 epilepsy-related deaths. 60 percent of these patients (1,276) had one or more seizure-related or epilepsy-related hospital admission in the years prior to death, yet less than a quarter (516) were seen in a neurology clinic.

The most common causes of death within the study were sudden unexpected death in epilepsy (SUDEP), aspiration pneumonia, cardiac arrest, congenital malformation, and alcohol-related deaths. The data will be compared with data from living patients with epilepsy of the same age and gender. These comparisons will focus on the patients' epilepsy type, socio-economic class, standards of care received, and the presence of additional disorders, such as depression.

"Epilepsy patients are at a higher risk of early death than the general population, but reasons for this are unclear. We hope that we can use this data to learn lessons and reduce the burden of epilepsy-related deaths in the future, many of which we believe are likely to be avoidable," said Dr Gashirai Mbizvo, who is completing this Scottish Epilepsy Deaths Study (SEDS) at The University of Edinburgh. "Highlighting such risk factors, and identifying those that could be prevented, might lead to changes in epilepsy care and, ultimately, fewer epilepsy-related deaths in the future," added Mbizvo.

Epilepsy is a chronic noncommunicable disease of the brain that affects around 50 million people globally, making it one of the most common neurological diseases worldwide. It can cause seizures or periods of confusion in patients, which can either occur randomly or from triggers, such as a lack of sleep, stress, or drinking alcohol. In many cases, people with epilepsy suffer from negative stigma and discrimination. (ANI)

TRENDING

Appreciate difficulties of PMC bank depositors on moratorium on withdrawals, HC to Centre, RBI

R350 COVID-19 grant receive to support unemployed

MHA to take policy decision on organised service benefits to officers: CRPF DG

Sun Pharma gets DCGI approval for clinical trial with Nafamostat in Covid-19 patients

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Playing behind closed doors won't affect my performance: Jhingan

India defender Sandesh Jhingan on Saturday said playing in empty stadiums will not have a bearing on his performance though it is not something he was looking forward to. The COVID-19 pandemic has brought all sporting events to a standstill...

Man dies in family brawl, family accuses kin of attack; police deny attack

Andhra Pradesh Police on Saturday filed a case over the issue of family quarrel and suspicious death of a man after a fight in Chittoor district. The deceased identified as Gopi had a quarrel with his cousin Gangadharam in which Gopi, his b...

Trump says protesters would have met 'vicious dogs' if White House fence breached

U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday said demonstrators protesting the death of a black man who died after a white police officer knelt on his neck would have been greeted with the most vicious dogs, and most ominous weapons, I have ever...

Metro services to remain closed for commuters until further notice: DMRC

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation DMRC on Saturday said that metro trains would remain closed for commuters until further notice. In light of the guidelines issued by the government, Metro services will remain closed for commuters until furt...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020