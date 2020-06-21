Left Menu
Development News Edition

Scientists develop new treatment for 'frozen shoulder'

A team of scientists has developed a new minimally-invasive treatment that decreases errant blood flow in the shoulder to quickly reduce pain and improve function in patients with adhesive capsulitis, also known as "frozen shoulder."

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 21-06-2020 23:25 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 23:25 IST
Scientists develop new treatment for 'frozen shoulder'
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A team of scientists has developed a new minimally-invasive treatment that decreases errant blood flow in the shoulder to quickly reduce pain and improve function in patients with adhesive capsulitis, also known as "frozen shoulder." The research abstract was presented during a virtual session of the Society of Interventional Radiology's 2020 Annual Scientific Meeting.

Frozen shoulder gradually causes significant pain and stiffness of the shoulder joint in an estimated 200,000 people in the U.S. each year. The symptoms are often treated with physical therapy or pain medications until they resolve within one to three years. "Patients with frozen shoulder are essentially told to tough it out until their symptoms improve, but considering the significant pain and decreased function many experiences, we looked to determine if this treatment model of embolization, already in use in other areas of the body, could provide immediate and durable relief," said Sandeep Bagla, MD, CEO of Vascular Interventional Partners, NOVA and lead author of the study.

"We were shocked at the profound and dramatic improvement patients experienced in pain and use of their shoulder," Bagla added. In this Phase II FDA-approved Investigational Device Exemption clinical trial on arterial embolization of the shoulder (AES), interventional radiologists inserted a catheter through a pinhole-sized incision in patients' wrists that was used to feed microsphere particles into as many as six arteries in the shoulder to reduce inflammation.

The treatment was conducted on an outpatient basis and took approximately one hour. Each patient's pain, disability, and blood flow in the shoulder were measured before and after the treatment using three scales, in addition to MRI imaging to visualize the shoulder joint. The treatment was successfully completed in 16 patients whose symptoms had not responded to conservative treatment over 30 days. Minor adverse events such as temporary skin discolouration were reported in nine patients. One month later, researchers followed the progress of 11 patients and found that pain significantly decreased after AES (-57 mm on the Visual Analog Scale) and improved physical function in all patients (+28 mm on the Single Assessment Numeric Evaluation and +30 mm on the American Shoulder and Elbow Surgeons Shoulder Score). Additional progress was reported at the three-month follow-up.

"We are early in the investigation of this treatment but are inspired by its effectiveness in reducing pain and range of motion in patients' shoulders," said Bagla. The research was conducted as a collaboration between interventional radiology and orthopaedic surgery to build on international studies of the procedure by adapting the treatment design and embolic agent to be more durable. The team plans to expand the study to additional patients in 2020.

The authors note that this treatment is still investigational and that conservative therapies should still be considered first. Additionally, there are several important limitations of the research, including small sample size and lack of control arm. (ANI)

  • READ MORE ON:
  • FDA

TRENDING

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

ICMR installs sophisticated COVID-19 testing machine to ramp up tests in Patna

Health News Roundup:  French coronavirus deaths rise by 19 to 29,633; India reports record rise in coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pirated editions of John Bolton memoir have appeared online

John Boltons memoir officially comes out Tuesday after surviving a security review and a legal challenge from the Justice Department. But over the weekend, it was available in ways even his publisher is hoping to prevent.A PDF of The Room W...

Retired MEA official attacked, his wife stabbed to death during robbery

A 94-year-old retired External Affairs Ministry official was attacked and his 88-year-old wife stabbed to death during a robbery, allegedly by their personal security guard, at their home in south Delhis Safdarjung Enclave, police said on S...

Nepal proposes giving citizenship to foreign woman married to Nepali man after 7 years of union

A key parliamentary panel in Nepal has proposed to amend the countrys Citizenship Act that would require a foreign woman married to a Nepali national to wait seven years for naturalized citizenship. Nepals main opposition parties decried th...

Hungary's leading website index.hu says its independence is at risk

The editor-in-chief of Hungarys news website index.hu said on Sunday the outlet that has been a leading critic of Prime Minister Viktor Orbans government was at risk of losing its independence because of what it called external influence. S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020