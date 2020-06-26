Left Menu
Development News Edition

Children of scholars likely to exhibit more stress during their university phase: Study

Children from academic households tend to exhibit significantly more stress while starting their university period than those from non-academic families, according to a recent study.

ANI | Bern | Updated: 26-06-2020 19:24 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 19:24 IST
Children of scholars likely to exhibit more stress during their university phase: Study
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Children from academic households tend to exhibit significantly more stress while starting their university period than those from non-academic families, according to a recent study. Published their reports in Frontiers of Psychiatry, a Swiss-German research team has found this out by analysing the hair of female first-year students.

Study authors Professor Alex Bertrams from the University of Bern and Dr. Nina Minkley from Ruhr-Universitat Bochum (RUB) have concluded that students may be stressed by the fear of jeopardising the social status of their families if they fail their degrees. In stressful situations, the body releases an increased amount of the hormone cortisol, which also reaches growing hair and is stored there if the levels remain high over a lengthy period of time. By analysing the hair, researchers can identify the phases when a person had more stress.

In order to find out whether the stress levels of young people from different family backgrounds differ when they're starting university, the research team recruited a total of 71 test persons. "The only inclusion criteria were that they started their first semester and that they had sufficiently long hair," explains Nina Minkley from the Behavioural Biology and Didactics of Biology research group at RUB.

"In the end, this meant that we recruited almost only women, and we decided not to include the few eligible men to avoid falsifying the results," Minkley added. The participants supplied the research team with three thin strands of hair each, which were cut off near the scalp. Since hair grows about one centimeter per month, the researchers examined the latest one and a half centimeters that had grown in the six weeks since the beginning of the semester.

In addition, the participants filled out questionnaires in which they provided information about their parents' educational background. They were also asked about the stress they subjectively perceived. It emerged that first-year students from academic households where at least one parent had a university degree exhibit higher stress levels than those from non-academic households, even though they didn't differ in other respects. The subjectively perceived stress levels, for example, were the same.

The research team interprets this result as an indication of female students from academic households being under greater pressure, because failing their study would result in a loss of status for them and their families. This is in line with findings in sociological studies, which have shown that children of academics tend to go to university even if their academic performance isn't expected to be successful, based on their school grades.

"Children of non-academics, on the other hand, can only win and are therefore probably less stressed," concluded Minkley. (ANI)

TRENDING

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

3 feared dead in Glasgow stabbing, suspect killed

Three people are feared dead in a knife rampage in a hotel in the Scottish city of Glasgow on Friday and a male suspect has been shot dead by armed police. Police Scotland said that six people injured in the incident remain in hospital, inc...

UBS settles former trader's harassment, discrimination lawsuit

UBS has settled a lawsuit with a former junior trader who accused the Swiss bank of mishandling a complaint of rape and sexual assault by senior colleagues against her, representatives for the former employee said on Friday.UBS and Ms A hav...

Boeing 737 MAX certification flight test expected soon

A key step to the return to service of the grounded Boeing 737 MAX could take place as soon as early next week, two people briefed on the matter said.Boeing Cos best-selling plane has been grounded since March 2019 after two fatal crashes k...

India's Davis Cup tie against Finland postponed to 2021

Indias Davis Cup tie against Finland was on Friday postponed to 2021 as the International Tennis Federation pushed back all the matches, including the Finals, to next year owing to COVID-19 pandemic. India were scheduled to travel to Finlan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020