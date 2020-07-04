Left Menu
Development News Edition

Study examines how individual's satisfaction is linked to neighbourhood

According to a Michigan State University researcher, characteristics of your neighbourhood have little to do with how satisfied you are with it.

ANI | Michigan | Updated: 04-07-2020 13:58 IST | Created: 04-07-2020 13:55 IST
Study examines how individual's satisfaction is linked to neighbourhood
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

According to a Michigan State University researcher, characteristics of your neighborhood have little to do with how satisfied you are with it. "It's all in our heads," said Zachary Neal, associate professor of psychology at MSU and author of the study. The researcher conducted a study to quantify what makes people happy with their neighborhoods and discovered that it has almost nothing to do with the neighborhood itself.

Published in the journal Urban Studies, Neal's research revisited findings from 27 earlier studies that spanned 11 countries in North America, Europe, and Asia, and included a sample of more than 400,000 adults living in those neighborhoods. "I was interested in what makes people satisfied with their neighborhoods and whether there's anything the residents or city planners could do to improve satisfaction," Neal said.

"Previous research about what matters has been mixed, which made me wonder if this research is looking for something that doesn't exist and that maybe neighborhoods really don't have much to do with how satisfied people say they are," Neal added. By combining each study's estimate using meta-analysis, Neal computed a more precise estimate of the true impact of neighborhoods. He found that all the characteristics of a community neighborhood from curb appeal to its services, like snow plowing account for just about 16% of a person's satisfaction with the neighborhood.

"Each study included an ICC, or intraclass correlation coefficient, which indicates how similar satisfaction is among people in the same neighborhood. Across these studies, the ICC values were quite low, which means there is a lot of variation in satisfaction even among people in the same neighborhood. That tells us something besides the neighborhood itself is responsible for how much satisfaction each person reports having," Neal said. Neal explained that having a clear understanding of what makes people satisfied with their communities is critical for people whose jobs are connected with building and maintaining neighborhoods, such as local officials, developers, and city planners.

Additionally, enormous amounts of money go into neighborhood maintenance; but, if people aren't so concerned with neighborhood characteristics, then these efforts may not translate into increased satisfaction. So, what does satisfaction depend on? Neal shared two likely prospects. "One possible explanation is that a person's satisfaction may depend more on the person than on the neighborhood. Agreeable people are likely to be satisfied with their neighborhood, but there will always be others who think that the grass is greener elsewhere," Neal said.

The second possible determinant relates to a resident's perception of the neighborhood as opposed to what it actually is. "Perhaps neighborhood satisfaction, like beauty, is in the eye of the beholder. We might expect residents to be more satisfied with their neighborhood if its schools are good. But, in practice, they will be more satisfied if they merely think its schools are good, even if the schools aren't actually that great," Neal said.

With millions of people staying home during the COVID-19 pandemic, Neal said there's a chance they might see their communities through a different lens. "It's still early to tell, but the longer we are confined to our own neighborhoods, the more perceptions of them might change," Neal said.

Neal added, "I'm collecting new data about neighborhood satisfaction in Michigan during the stay-at-home order and hope to collect these data again after the order is lifted so we can understand how things are changing."

TRENDING

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

AOA member Jimin's mysterious Instagram story: Everything you need to know

Rey Rivera's episode takes internet by storm as viewers weed out 'fake' theories

Hyun Bin's love for 'meat grilling' is older than CLOY behind-the-scenes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Afghan Presidential envoy for economic development dies from COVID-19

Special envoy to the Afghan president on economic development and poverty reduction, Yosuf Ghazanfar, has died from COVID-19, a presidential adviser told Sputnik on Saturday. According to Shahzain Murtazavi, a strategic relations adviser to...

Shell CEO does not rule out moving headquarters to Britain

Royal Dutch Shell is not ruling out moving its headquarters from the Netherlands to Britain, the oil companys chief executive Ben van Beurden said in a Dutch newspaper interview published on Saturday. Anglo-Dutch consumer products giant Uni...

Trump attacks 'left-wing cultural revolution' in Mount Rushmore address

P resident Donald Trump on Friday accused angry mobs of trying to erase history with efforts to remove or rethink monuments to U.S. historical figures and used a speech at Mount Rushmore to paint himself as a bulwark against left-wing extre...

Cinema has lost faith in writing: 'Hanna' creator David Farr

For writer David Farr, the fundamental idea behind creating Hanna, a series that he says organically empowers women, was the dearth of female existential heroes in cinema. The writer, who adapted Joe Wrights 2011 film Hanna into an original...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020