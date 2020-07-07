Left Menu
Development News Edition

Short, frequent walks near water bodies can benefit mental health: Study

Taking frequent, short walks near water bodies, like beaches, lakes, rivers, or even fountains may have a positive effect on people's wellbeing and mood, according to a new study.

ANI | Barcelona | Updated: 07-07-2020 17:08 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 17:08 IST
Short, frequent walks near water bodies can benefit mental health: Study
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Taking frequent, short walks near water bodies, like beaches, lakes, rivers, or even fountains may have a positive effect on people's wellbeing and mood, according to a new study. The study was led by the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal), a centre supported by the "la Caixa" Foundation. Conducted within the BlueHealth project and published in Environmental Research, the study used data on 59 adults. Over the course of one week, participants spent 20 minutes each day walking in a blue space.

In a different week, they spent 20 minutes each day walking in an urban environment. During yet another week, they spent the same amount of time resting indoors. The blue space route was along a beach in Barcelona, while the urban route was along city streets. Before, during, and after each activity, researchers measured the participants' blood pressure and heart rate and used questionnaires to assess their well-being and mood. "We saw a significant improvement in the participants' well-being and mood immediately after they went for a walk in the blue space, compared with walking in an urban environment or resting," commented Mark Nieuwenhuijsen, Director of the Urban Planning, Environment, and Health Initiative at ISGlobal and coordinator of the study.

Specifically, after taking a short walk on the beach in Barcelona, participants reported improvements in their mood, vitality, and mental health. The authors did not identify any cardiovascular health benefits, although they believe this may be due to the design of the study.

"We assessed the immediate effects of taking a short walk along a blue space. Continuous, long-lasting exposure to these spaces might have positive effects on cardiovascular health that we were not able to observe in this study," commented ISGlobal researcher Cristina Vert, lead author of the study. "Our results show that the psychological benefits of physical activity vary according to the type of environment where it is carried out, and that blue spaces are better than urban spaces in this regard," commented Vert.

Numerous ISGlobal studies have identified health benefits associated with green spaces, including a lower risk of obesity, better attention capacities in children, and slower physical decline in older adults. The new study provides evidence showing that blue spaces are an environment favourable to mental health. "According to the United Nations, 55 per cent of the global population now lives in cities. It is crucial to identify and enhance elements that improve our health--such as blue spaces--so that we can create healthier, more sustainable, and more liveable cities," explained Nieuwenhuijsen. (ANI)

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

African Energy Chamber concerned over arrest of three executives in Tanzania

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Bengaluru: Total number of COVID-19 positive cases in police staff in Whitefield division is 27

In Whitefield division, a total of 27 police staff have been tested positive for COVID-19 so far. According to DCP Whitefield, in Whitefield division, yesterday we had 15 COVID positive cases amongst police staff. 12 police staff are from t...

Demolition of Telangana State Secretariat begins, BJP says 'Plan of secretariat looks like Mosque'

After High Court has given clearance on the construction of new secretariat on Monday, the Telangana State Government authorities started demolishing all the blocks in the secretariat from yesterday late night. The ruling TRS Government had...

FEATURE-'India's George Floyds' spur calls for end to police brutality

By Anuradha Nagaraj CHENNAI, India, July 7 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The rare arrest of six police officers on murder charges over the death of two men in custody has emboldened victims to speak up against targeted police brutality in In...

Govt taking measures to ensure farmers get remunerative prices: NS Tomar

Union Minister of Agriculture Farmers Welfare, Rural Development Panchayati Raj Shri Narendra Singh Tomar has said that the Government is taking all possible measures to ensure that farmers get remunerative prices for their produce. Layin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020