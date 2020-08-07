Kim Kardashian West's beauty company faces lawsuit over trade secrets

American reality TV star Kim Kardashian West's makeup line is on the verge of giving up a treasure of beauty secrets to another cosmetics company, or at least that's what one company fears. According to TMZ, the 39-year-old tv star's brand KKW Beauty is being sued by Seed Beauty, a company that claims there is a concrete threat KKW will disclose Seed's metaphorical secret sauce if the star's company gets sold.

As per the documents obtained by TMZ, Seed Beauty said that it went through the same with makeup mogul Kylie Jenner's old parent company, King Kylie, back in 2016. At the time, Seed used its valuable trade secrets to grow Kylie's brand. It was acquired by Coty in 2019. In the lawsuit, Seed said that it warned Kylie cosmetics founder not to disclose trade secrets during that deal, but didn't get much reassurance.

Now, when Coty is seemingly on the verge of acquiring Kim's beauty line, Seed Beauty said that it's again afraid Coty, the competition, will gain Seed's precious beauty secrets from KKW. SB claims it started working with KKW Beauty about a year after it started working with Kylie Cosmetics.

Now, Seed Beauty is asking the judge for an injunction blocking KKW from revealing its trade secrets and business practices to Coty along with other damages. (ANI)