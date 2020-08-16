It's time to deck up in a Parsi Gara saree and meet friends this Navroj

The Parsi community celebrated its New Year known as Navroz with pomp and grandeur, dressing up to their best and meeting and greeting relatives and friends on Sunday. At the celebration every year, many Parsi women wear a traditional Gara saree. These sarees are known for the intricate embroidery and mesmerising motifs, and it is a part of their rich tradition.

Talking about the special embroidery on the Gara saree, Charu Khanna, a Delhi-based fashion designer said, "Parsi embroidery is famously known as painting in threads. It is usually a classic intricately embroidered georgette saree." Elaborating on the special floral embroidery over the Gara sarees, Khanna said, "The hand-embroidered saree has 3.5 inch-wide birds with floral embroidered borders and pallav with a gorgeous bird and floral jaal all over."

The fashion designer shared a tutorial on how to drape the Gara saree which is specially worn on the auspicious occasion of Navroz. Here are the steps: Step 1: The Basic Tuck

This means exactly what it sounds like. Basically, the saree is tucked around you in one circle. This is a basic step of almost every draping method. Step 2: The Pallu

The pallu is the part of the saree that is draped over your shoulder. In this drape, unlike the Nivi drape, the pallu is draped from under your left arm, over your right shoulder like a Gujarati saree. The pallu should reach your ankle. Step 3: The Pleating

After adjusting the drape of your pallu, you will pleat the rest of the fabric. To pleat your saree, hold one end between your index and middle fingers and one end by your thumb, pinky finger and your ring finger. Now start making pleats till you reach the end of that remaining fabric. Tuck these pleats into the centre of your waist and pin it in place. Step 4: The Parsi Twist

After you have tucked your pleats in and adjusted your pallu, take one end of your pallu and bring it in front of you from behind your back. Next, tuck that corner in the side of the waist. These four steps will help you drape a traditional Parsi Gara Saree. Khanna also shared that "The best thing about Parsi sarees are their pallus." She gave a style tip, "You can add some pearl accessories with the saree and can tie your hair in a neat bun so that embroidery on the pallu is highlighted." (ANI)