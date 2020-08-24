Left Menu
Development News Edition

Study finds none of most common blood pressure medications increased risk of depression, some lowered it

None of the 41 most common high blood pressure medications increased the risk of depression, while nine medications appeared to lower it, according to a study from Denmark.

ANI | Copenhagen | Updated: 24-08-2020 16:47 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 16:47 IST
Study finds none of most common blood pressure medications increased risk of depression, some lowered it
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

None of the 41 most common high blood pressure medications increased the risk of depression, while nine medications appeared to lower it, according to a study from Denmark. The study was published today in Hypertension, an American Heart Association journal.

Depression is common among patients with high blood pressure (also called hypertension), heart disease, and stroke, and this is the first study to systematically investigate whether individual blood pressure medications might influence the risk of developing depression. "It was highly surprising that none of the 41 most-used anti-hypertensives was associated with increased risk of developing depression and that some within each of the three classes of anti-hypertensives showed protective effects against depression," said Lars Vedel Kessing, M.D., D.M.Sc., lead author of the study and professor of psychiatry at the Psychiatric Center Copenhagen and the University of Copenhagen, Faculty of Health and Medical Sciences in Denmark.

Researchers analysed real-life data on more than 3.7 million adults who took any of the 41 most commonly prescribed high blood pressure medications, as reported in health records across several Danish health registries from 2005 to 2015. Thirty-seven of these medications are approved for use in the US by the US Food and Drug Administration. Patients who had been diagnosed with depression or previously prescribed antidepressants were excluded. The four main categories of blood pressure-lowering medications were reviewed: angiotensin agents (angiotensin converting enzyme inhibitors, ACE inhibitors and angiotensin II receptor blockers, or ARBs); calcium antagonists; beta-blockers; and diuretics.

The analysis found: None of the 41 most common high blood pressure medications increased the risk of depression.

Nine medications - a few within each category - significantly lowered depression risk: 2 of 16 angiotensin agents, 3 of 10 calcium antagonists, and 4 of 15 beta-blockers. Diuretic medications showed no impact on depression risk.

The nine individual high blood pressure medications found to significantly lower depression risk are enalapril and ramipril (angiotensin agents); amlodipine, verapamil, and verapamil combinations (calcium antagonists); and propranolol, atenolol, bisoprolol, and carvedilol (beta-blockers). All nine are approved for prescribing in the US. "It is possible that the mechanism involved in decreasing the risk of depression is the anti-inflammatory effect among these nine medications," Kessing continued. "In the future, it will be important to compare the inflammatory properties of these nine hypertensives that lowered depression risk." (Low-grade inflammation is common in high blood pressure and heart disease, as well as in depression.)

"Our study's findings could help guide prescriptions for patients with high blood pressure who are at risk of developing depression, those with prior depression or anxiety, and patients with a family history of depression," said Kessing. "However, if a patient is doing well with their current blood pressure prescription, there is no reason to switch. If depression develops, a medication switch may be considered to one of the nine anti-hypertensive medications that lowered depression risk." The findings of this study are likely generalisable to other populations. However, limitations of the study include it relied on a clinical diagnosis of depression, that it was not a controlled clinical trial that randomly selected, which medication patients receive and that the impact on depression risk was analysed for each high blood pressure medication individually; they were not tested side by side or as combinations of one or more other antihypertensive medications. (ANI)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Establishes Integrated Corporate Development Organization To Optimize Portfolio

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Apple apologises after asking to WordPress to monetise its free app

Apple has finally issued an on-the-record apology to WordPress asking them to monetise its free app. Last week, netizens were left in a bit of a shock as they learnt that Apple managed to force WordPress to monetise its free app, The Verge ...

Undertook exercise to pay food security allowance to mid-day meal beneficiaries at earliest: Delhi govt tells HC

The Delhi government on Monday submitted before the Delhi High Court that it has undertaken to complete the exercise of payment of Food Security Allowance FSA to the beneficiaries of mid-day meals at the earliest. The Delhi government, in a...

Nitish Kumar inaugurates several buildings constructed by state's educational infrastructure development corporation

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday inaugurated several newly-constructed buildings built by Bihar State Educational Infrastructure Development Corporation BSEIDC Limited. The BSEIDC Limited was established by the Bihar government i...

Delegates ready to renominate Trump at Charlotte convention

Republicans are ready to formally nominate President Donald Trump for reelection at a scaled-down convention kickoff in Charlotte that begins a weeklong effort to convince the American people that the president deserves a second term. Despi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020