Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Caffeine-nap' can help you stay sharp during night shift at work

In new research, participants who took 'caffeine-nap' -- drinking a coffee before taking a nap -- showed improvements in both performance and alertness, indicating its potential to counteract sleep grogginess.

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 30-08-2020 16:28 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 16:28 IST
'Caffeine-nap' can help you stay sharp during night shift at work
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

In new research, participants who took 'caffeine-nap' -- drinking a coffee before taking a nap -- showed improvements in both performance and alertness, indicating its potential to counteract sleep grogginess. A simple coffee and a quick catnap could be the cure for staying alert on the nightshift as new research from the University of South Australia shows that this unlikely combination can improve attention and reduce sleep inertia.

In Australia, more than 1.4 million people are employed in shift work, with more than 200,000 regularly working night or evening shifts. Lead researcher, Dr Stephanie Centofanti from UniSA Online and the Sleep and Chronobiology Laboratory at UniSA says the finding could help counteract the kind of sleep inertia that is experienced by many shift workers.

"Shift workers are often chronically sleep-deprived because they have disrupted and irregular sleep patterns. As a result, they commonly use a range of strategies to try to boost their alertness while on the nightshift, and these can include taking power naps and drinking coffee - yet it's important to understand that there are disadvantages for both," Dr Centofanti said. "Many workers nap during a night shift because they get so tired. But the downside is that they can experience 'sleep inertia' - that grogginess you have just after you wake up - and this can impair their performance and mood for up to an hour after their nap," the researcher added.

Dr Centofanti explained: "Caffeine is also used by many people to stay awake and alert. But again, if you have too much coffee it can harm your overall sleep and health. And, if you use it to perk you up after a nap, it can take a good 20-30 minutes to kick in, so there's a significant time delay before you feel the desired effect. According to the researcher, 'caffeine-nap' (or 'caff-nap') is a "win-win" as shift workers can gain the benefits of a 20-30-minute nap then the perk of the caffeine when they wake. It's a win-win."

The small pilot study tested the impact of 200 mg of caffeine (equivalent to 1-2 regular cups of coffee) consumed by participants just before a 3.30 am 30-minute nap, comparing results with a group that took a placebo. Dr Centofanti says this shows a promising fatigue countermeasure for shift workers. She says the next move is to test the new finding on more people. (ANI)

TRENDING

Artificial intelligence accurately identifies infants with low risk of serious bacterial infection: Study

Autistic people's nerve cells differ before birth, study finds

Huawei Watch GT2 Pro leaked renders show circular dial, two buttons

NASA picks five new mission concept studies to study space environments

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Matter of respite that water level has reduced: MP CM after conducting aerial survey of flood-affected areas

It is a matter of respite that the water level has now reduced by one to one and a half feet, said Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday after conducting an aerial survey of flood-affected areas in Vidisha here. Toda...

German leaders condemn far-right attempt to storm Reichstag

Senior German officials on Sunday condemned attempts by far-right protesters and others to storm the parliament building following a protest against the countrys pandemic restrictions. Hundreds of people, some waving the flag of the German ...

Vedanta reaffirms commitment to self-reliant India

Vedanta Ltd has said its Lanjigarh alumina refinery in Odisha will continue to support Aatmanirbhar Bharat by producing quality raw material for aluminium productionAddressing employees at the refinery in Lanjigarh virtually, Vedanta Ltd Ex...

TMC govt working against interest of students: Vijayvargiya

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Sunday alleged that the TMC dispensation in West Bengal was working against the interest of students by opposing the central governments decision to hold JEE and NEET exams in September...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020