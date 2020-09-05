Left Menu
Development News Edition

Study: Unravelling mother to baby transmission of Zika virus

Zika virus can establish a persistent, replicating infection in the placenta, which is present months after the onset of the acute infection, shows a new study.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 05-09-2020 23:51 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 23:51 IST
Study: Unravelling mother to baby transmission of Zika virus
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Zika virus can establish a persistent, replicating infection in the placenta, which is present months after the onset of the acute infection, shows a new study. This increases the chances of the virus reaching the fetus and may regulate factors that impact brain development. These findings are a major step forward in understanding mother to baby transmission of Zika virus, and importantly, how to stop it.

The study was published in Frontiers in Immunology. Humans are too familiar with viral outbreaks and the constant threat that they pose to human health. To date, Zika virus has been reported in 86 countries, with large outbreaks in several, most notably Brazil.

"We observed Zika spread rapidly in Brazil and saw with our own eyes the situation of pregnant women. It was really impactful and made us question how the scientific community could know so little about this disease. So as research group that already works with arboviruses, we dedicated ourselves to understanding the pathogenesis of this disease," said Lead researcher Dr Kissila Rabelo, of Rio de Janeiro State University in Brazil. This study was a joint effort by a team of scientists, biologists, physicians and nurses from different institutions in Brazil. The team examined placenta samples of pregnant women from during the peak of the Zika outbreak in Brazil in 2015-2016.

They took samples from five women who had not been infected with Zika virus and 10 women who had been infected with Zika virus, five of which had given birth to babies with microcephaly and 5 without microcephaly. One of the key functions of the placenta is to protect a fetus during pregnancy, and it is typically very effective at preventing viral infections. The results of this study, however, showed that Zika was able to bypass these efforts and continue to replicate in the placenta tissue, creating a robust inflammatory environment that could last for months after the beginning of infection.

The researchers were able to determine that this inflammatory environment was a result of an exacerbated response by several immune cells, such as macrophages, CD8+ T lymphocytes, and cytokines that lead to cytotoxicity. They further showed that this can cause pathological changes in the tissue and increased vascular permeability, which in some cases, impact the fetus development. "These findings will be very useful for scientists to establish an infection profile and further understand the immune response caused by Zika virus," Rabelo said.

"This could generate countless developments, form a basis for the detection of plasma biomarkers to the development of drugs and vaccines. All of which are vital for controlling future Zika outbreaks, which according to epidemiologists are likely to happen again," she added. (ANI)

Also Read: Brazil's Omega Geração buys stake in EDF Renewables wind farms

TRENDING

Hyun Bin speculated to return to Korea but there might be quarantine requirements

Son Ye-jin uses this app a lot since COVID-19 and it's good news for her fans

Health News Roundup: Slovakia reports record spike in coronavirus cases; India crosses four million coronavirus cases with record surge and more

All stakeholders agreed to relegation, promotion in ISL from 2024-25 season: Kushal Das

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Report: Chargers sign WR Allen to $80M extension

The Los Angeles Chargers and Keenan Allen agreed to a four-year, contract extension worth more than 80 million that will make him the NFLs second-highest-paid wide receiver, NFL Networks Ian Rapoport reported Saturday. Allens agent, Joby Br...

Soccer-England scrape win in Iceland after late penalty drama

Englands Raheem Sterling converted a 90th-minute penalty to snatch a 1-0 win away to Iceland in their opening Nations League match on Saturday after the home side themselves missed a spot-kick in stoppage time that would have salvaged a dra...

Democrat Biden adds former rival Buttigieg, ex-Obama officials to transition team

Joe Bidens presidential campaign on Saturday added former Democratic primary rival Pete Buttigieg, along with senior officials who served under President Barack Obama, to an expanded White House transition team. Biden added four new co-chai...

Report: Chargers sign WR Allen to $80M extension

The Los Angeles Chargers and Keenan Allen agreed to a four-year, contract extension worth more than 80 million that will make him the NFLs second-highest paid wide receiver, NFL Networks Ian Rapoport reported Saturday. Allens agent, Joby Br...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020