Left Menu
Development News Edition

Romantic partners influence each other's goals, finds study

Over the long term, romantic partners influence each other's goals -- that is, what one partner in a two-person relationship wishes to avoid or achieve, so too does the other partner, according to a new study.

ANI | Geneva | Updated: 09-09-2020 13:02 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 13:02 IST
Romantic partners influence each other's goals, finds study
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Over the long term, romantic partners influence each other's goals -- that is, what one partner in a two-person relationship wishes to avoid or achieve, so too does the other partner, according to a new study. These effects can be observed regardless of gender, age and length of the relationship, as researchers from the University of Basel report in a study of more than 450 couples.

The research team from the University of Basel's Faculty of Psychology wanted to examine the short- and long-term interdependence of approach goals and avoidance goals within couples. The participants reported whether they had tried to avoid conflicts or share meaningful experiences with their partner that day. This was followed by an analysis of how the information affected the goals of the partner. The goals of each person were recorded daily over the course of two 14-day measurement periods at an interval of 10 to 12 months; 456 male-female couples took part. The average age of the participants was just under 34 years old, and the average relationship length was almost 10 years. The study appeared in the latest issue of The Journal of Gerontology.

The study showed that when one person within a couple avoids distress and conflicts, for example, the other tries to do the same. And conversely, when one person seeks personal growth and meaningful experiences, the other wants to achieve them too. The team of psychologists, led by first author Professor Jana Nikitin, found significant delayed effects between the partners. These appeared regardless of gender, age, or relationship length. It was notable that the daily goals of one partner - which can change - mainly coincided with the medium- and longer-term goal trends of the other partner. It, therefore, takes several days to months for the long-term relationship goals of one partner to have an impact on the goals of the other.

"This could be an adaptive mechanism to maintain the stability of the relationship, by not being influenced by every momentary shift made by the partner," said Nikitin. (ANI)

TRENDING

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

Shares of online betting company DraftKings surges 245% YTD

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Another leading opposition activist detained in Belarus

Belarusian authorities on Wednesday detained one of the last leading members of an opposition council who remained free, moving methodically to end a month of protests against authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko. Lawyer Maxim Znak,...

Sena-ruled BMC faces flak over demolition at Kangana bungalow

The Shiv Sena-controlled Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC on Wednesday came in for flak after demolishing portions of the Bandra bungalow of Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, with some critics saying she was targeted while other defau...

Soccer-Southgate says Foden, Greenwood must regain his trust

England manager Gareth Southgate said Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood will have to regain his trust before they can be considered for selection again after the pair were sent home for breaching COVID-19 protocols in Iceland. Video footage ea...

Mumbai: Some Marathi actors join NCP

Some Marathi actors joined the ruling NCP in the presence of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and senior party leader Ajit Pawar on Wednesday, the party said in a statement. Actors Vijay Patkar, Savita Malpekar, Maya Jadhav, Priydarshan Ja...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020