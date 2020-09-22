Left Menu
Development News Edition

Study reveals physical, cognitive function have improved meaningfully in 30 years

The functional ability of older people is nowadays better when it is compared to that of people at the same age three decades ago, suggest the findings of a new study conducted at the Faculty of Sport and Health Sciences at the University of Jyvaskyla, Finland.

ANI | Helsinki | Updated: 22-09-2020 18:30 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 18:14 IST
Study reveals physical, cognitive function have improved meaningfully in 30 years
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The functional ability of older people is nowadays better when it is compared to that of people at the same age three decades ago, suggest the findings of a new study conducted at the Faculty of Sport and Health Sciences at the University of Jyvaskyla, Finland. The study compared the physical and cognitive performance of people nowadays between the ages of 75 and 80 with that of the same-aged people in the 1990s.

"Performance-based measurements describe how older people manage in their daily life, and at the same time, the measurements reflect one's functional age," says the principal investigator of the study, Professor Taina Rantanen. Among men and women between the ages of 75 and 80, muscle strength, walking speed, reaction speed, verbal fluency, reasoning, and working memory are nowadays significantly better than they were in people of the same age born earlier. In lung function tests, however, differences between cohorts were not observed.

"Higher physical activity and increased body size explained the better walking speed and muscle strength among the later-born cohort," says doctoral student Kaisa Koivunen, "whereas the most important underlying factor behind the cohort differences in cognitive performance was longer education." Postdoctoral researcher Matti Munukka continues: "The cohort of 75- and 80-year-olds born later have grown up and lived in a different world than did their counterparts born three decades ago. There have been many favourable changes. These include better nutrition and hygiene, improvements in health care, and the school system, better accessibility to education, and improved working life."

The results suggest that increased life expectancy is accompanied by an increased number of years lived with good functional ability in later life. The observation can be explained by slower rate-of-change with increasing age, a higher lifetime maximum in physical performance, or a combination of the two. "This research is unique because there are only a few studies in the world that have compared performance-based maximum measures between people of the same age in different historical times," says Rantanen.

"The results suggest that our understanding of older age is old-fashioned. From an aging researcher's point of view, more years are added to midlife, and not so much to the utmost end of life. Increased life expectancy provides us with more non-disabled years, but at the same time, the last years of life come at higher and higher ages, increasing the need for care. Among the ageing population, two simultaneous changes are happening: continuation of healthy years to higher ages and an increased number of very old people who need external care." (ANI)

Also Read: Fierce storm hits Finland, 80,000 homes without electricity

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico to sign up to WHO's coronavirus COVAX vaccine plan this week - foreign minister

Mexicos Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard on Tuesday said his country will finalize this week a deal to join the World Health Organizations global COVAX plan, which aims to deliver at least 2 billion doses of coronavirus vaccines by the end o...

Will implement PM-Kisan, Ayushman Bharat if Centre routes funds through state govt: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has written to the Centre, saying the PM-Kisan and Ayushman Bharat schemes will be implemented in West Bengal if the funds are routed through the state government. In a letter to Union Agriculture ...

Farm bills a bid to enslave farmers to industrialists:Congress

Slamming the Centre over passage of farm bills in Parliament, Congress leader and Maharashtra Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat on Tuesday said the government was trying to enslave farmers to select industrialists and encouraging company ra...

iPhone's latest change helps users set Gmail as default email client

Tech giant Google has updated its latest version of Gmail, adding the option for it to become the default email option on iPhones. According to Mashable, the new option is in response to a change made by Apple to the new iOS 14, which dropp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020