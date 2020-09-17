Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fierce storm hits Finland, 80,000 homes without electricity

The Baltic country's weather service also issued a warning of extremely strong winds for Thursday. Ferry companies operating between Finland and Sweden in the Gulf of Bothnia, the northernmost arm of the Baltic Sea, and Finland and Estonia had canceled most departures on Thursday..

PTI | Tallinn | Updated: 17-09-2020 17:11 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 17:11 IST
Fierce storm hits Finland, 80,000 homes without electricity

A fierce fall storm has battered Finland, leaving over 80,000 households without electricity, disrupting ferry traffic on the northern part of the Baltic Sea and prompting authorities to issue a warning for citizens to stay inside. The storm, dubbed “Aila,” first hit the Nordic nation's west coast late Wednesday and swept on Thursday through the central and southwestern parts of the country of 5.5 million, causing trees to fall and other material damage complete with heavy rain and winds of up to 125 kph (77 mph).

The storm is expected to move further south later Thursday, reach the Finnish capital, Helsinki, in the afternoon and move further across the Baltic Sea to neighboring Estonia where strong winds of up to 115 kph (71 mph) have already been recorded in coastal areas. Estonian authorities said more than 3,500 households had power cut off as of midday. The Baltic country's weather service also issued a warning of extremely strong winds for Thursday.

Ferry companies operating between Finland and Sweden in the Gulf of Bothnia, the northernmost arm of the Baltic Sea, and Finland and Estonia had canceled most departures on Thursday..

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Sri Lanka court summons captain of oil tanker that caught fire

A Sri Lankan court on Thursday issued a notice to the captain of the Greek-owned oil tanker that caught fire off the countrys eastern coast to appear before it on September 28. The Colombo chief magistrate courts order comes a day after Att...

White House's Meadows meeting with airline CEOs as job cuts loom

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows will meet with major airline chief executives on Thursday as the industry braces for thousands of layoffs in two weeks, and he urged lawmakers to embrace a 1.5 trillion coronavirus aid package propose...

Cong MPs from Punjab burn copies of farm bills, party protests in Par'l

The Congress on Thursday said the farm sector legislations brought in by the government defeat the purpose of the Green Revolution and will be a death knell for the future of farming as it alleged that the Modi dispensation, akin to the cor...

Dutch coronavirus cases spike as test capacity seen at risk

The number of new coronavirus cases in the Netherlands hit a record high for the third consecutive day on Thursday, the health ministry warned that test capacity was not nearly enough to deal with the wave of possible infections expected in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020