Left Menu
Development News Edition

Study offers new details on pediatric mental health boarding

A new study offers new details about pediatric mental health boarding in emergency departments across the country, a problem that has steadily increased in the last 10 years and been made worse by a shortage of psychiatric resources.

ANI | New Hampshire | Updated: 26-09-2020 08:27 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 08:27 IST
Study offers new details on pediatric mental health boarding
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A new study offers new details about pediatric mental health boarding in emergency departments across the country, a problem that has steadily increased in the last 10 years and been made worse by a shortage of psychiatric resources. The Dartmouth-led study was published in the journal Pediatrics.

Boarding refers to the practice of admitting children and adolescents--who are in need of inpatient mental health treatment--to emergency departments or inpatient medical units while they wait for a psychiatric bed to become available in the hospital. Behavioural and mental health disorders are the most common and costly chronic diseases that affect children and adolescents. Approximately one in six US youths have a behavioural or mental health condition, and treatment costs for these disorders are estimated to exceed USD 13 billion annually. Yet, 50 to 70 per cent of children who have treatable behavioural and mental health conditions don't receive care from behavioural and mental health professionals.

"Although mental health boarding is widely recognized as a major health system challenge, its processes, outcomes, and risk factors had not previously been systematically reviewed," explains co-author Fiona McEnany, MPH '19, a PhD student at Dartmouth's Guarini School of Graduate and Advanced Studies who contributed to the research project as part of her Master of Public Health program study at The Dartmouth Institute for Health Policy and Clinical Practice. "Our goal was to characterize the prevalence of pediatric mental health boarding and to identify factors among patients and hospitals that increase the likelihood of this care process." To this end, the research team conducted a comprehensive review of 222 studies to describe frequencies, durations, processes, outcomes, and/or risk factors associated with youth mental health boarding in the U.S. Of the 11 studies that met their criteria for inclusion, the majority were retrospective analyses conducted at individual hospitals. Of these single-centre studies, all were performed at children's hospitals or pediatric emergency departments in urban or suburban areas--with study sample sizes ranging from 27 to 44,328 patient-participants.

The investigators found that among young patients needing inpatient psychiatric care, 23 to 58 per cent were boarded in hospital emergency departments while 26 to 49 per cent were boarded on inpatient medical units. Boarding durations ranged on average from five to 41 hours in emergency departments and two to three days in inpatient units. Key risk factors for children included being younger in age, having suicidal or homicidal thoughts, and seeking care at hospitals during non-summer months. In sum, the research team found that pediatric mental health boarding is prevalent and understudied. "It's a vital issue in youth mental healthcare today, experienced by at least 40,000 to 66,000 youth admitted to hospitals each year," says The Dartmouth Institute's JoAnna Leyenaar, MD, PhD, MPH, an associate professor of paediatrics and of health policy and clinical practice at Dartmouth's Geisel School of Medicine, and a co-author on the study. "More research that represents a diversity of hospital types and geographical regions is needed so that we can inform clinical interventions and healthcare policies to better support youth who board each day at hospitals across the country." (ANI)

TRENDING

Food Wars: Did Season 5 mark end or Season 6 can be renewed?

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 filming details, vault might have slid deeper into earth

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India price leaked: Here is how much it could cost you

Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death; Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

With spike of 85,362 new cases, India's COVID-19 tally crosses 59-lakh mark

Indias COVID-19 case tally crossed the 59-lakh mark with a spike of 85,362 new cases, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. As many as 1,089 deaths were reported during the same period, taking the toll to 93,379....

Paris stabbing suspect wasn't on police radar, minister says

A young man stabbed two people Friday outside the former Paris offices of satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo, where 12 people were killed in 2015, and a terrorism investigation has been opened into the new attack, authorities said. The suspe...

FROM THE FIELD: COVID-19’s ‘deadly layer of complexity’ depicted in photos

The COVID-19 pandemic drastically reduced the earning power of the Singh family from Madhya Pradesh, India., by UNDP IndiaDhiraj Singh One hundred million more people are expected to be pushed into extreme poverty in 2020 as a result...

CBI registers case into alleged scam in Kerala's Life Mission project

The Central Bureau of Investigation CBI has registered a case into the alleged scam in the Life Mission project, a Kerala government scheme to provide houses to the needy. The anti-corruption unit here has registered a case under the Foreig...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020