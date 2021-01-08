Left Menu
Development News Edition

Study says all non-violent criminals jailed on minor drug offences should be released

According to a new study all non-violent offenders serving time for drug use or its possession should be freed immediately with their convictions erased from records.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 08-01-2021 22:45 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 22:45 IST
Study says all non-violent criminals jailed on minor drug offences should be released
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

According to a new study all non-violent offenders serving time for drug use or its possession should be freed immediately with their convictions erased from records. As per the American Journal of Bioethics, all drugs currently deemed illicit - even crack cocaine and heroin - should be decriminalized as a matter of urgency, according to this new alliance. Legalisation and regulation should then follow with restrictions on age, advertising and licensing.

More than 60 international experts including bioethicists, psychologists and drug experts have joined forces to call for an end to the war on drugs which they argue feeds racism. They have analysed evidence from over 150 studies and reports, concluding that prohibition unfairly affects Black people, damages communities, and violates the right to life as illustrated by the killing of medical worker Breonna Taylor in March 2020.

"The 'war on drugs' has explicitly racist roots and continues to disproportionately target certain communities of colour," said lead study authors Brian D. Earp from the University of Oxford and Jonathan Lewis from Dublin City University. "Drug prohibition and criminalization have been costly and ineffective since their inception. It's time for these failed policies to end.

"The first step is to decriminalize the personal use and possession of small amounts of all drugs currently deemed to be illicit and to legalize and regulate cannabis. Policymakers should pursue these changes without further delay." Their research adds to growing calls for drug policy reform at a time of renewed focus on injustices faced by Black people, and cannabis legalisation for recreational use by a growing list of US states.

The study is based on evidence from existing research into how drug prohibition affects users, communities and human rights, and the impact of decriminalisation by governments. The authors found that prohibition motivates individuals to commit offences such as burglaries to fund their habit. This lowers life expectancy because people end up in prison, and triggers a 'multitude' of health-related costs from unsafe drug use.

Communities are damaged by illicit markets which undermine drug purity, with Black and Hispanic men more likely to end up in the criminal justice system. The war on drugs makes people more vulnerable to violations of their rights including what they choose to put in their bodies. In contrast, the study highlights the liberal approach of countries such as Portugal where drug-related deaths have fallen and where users are encouraged to seek treatment.

An estimated £43.5bn ($58bn) could be generated in federal, state and local tax revenues through the legalization of drugs, according to the findings. This compares with an annual federal, state and local spend of more than £35bn ($47bn) on prohibition. The authors of the study stress that non-violent prisoners found with a small amount of illegal substances should be released. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dzukou blaze under control but operations to continue: Officer

The fire on the Dzukou range isunder total control but all operations will continue, aNagaland forest officer said on Friday.No active fire was noticed after over 10 days ofoperations. Smoke seen arising at three locations were quicklydouse...

Laptop stolen from Pelosi's office during storming of U.S. Capitol, says aide

A laptop was stolen from the office of U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi during the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, one of her aides said on Friday. Drew Hammill, an aide to Democrat Pelosi, said on Twitter that ...

At least 13 dead as suicide bomber, gunmen attack town in Cameroon - UN

At least 13 people including children died when a suicide bomber blew herself in a crowd that was fleeing an armed attack in northern Cameroon on Friday, a U.N. security report said. No group immediately claimed responsibility for the blast...

WRAPUP 6-As impeachment looms, Pelosi urges military to keep Trump from nuclear codes

As Democrats in the House of Representatives on Friday prepared to impeach President Donald Trump again if he does not step down, their leader Nancy Pelosi spoke to the top U.S. general about preventing an unhinged Trump from accessing nucl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021