Left Menu

Father's early-life exposure to stress linked with child's brain development: Study

A new study has found that the stress fathers have experienced in their childhood is connected to the development of the white matter tracts in the children's brain.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 05-02-2021 17:02 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 17:02 IST
Father's early-life exposure to stress linked with child's brain development: Study
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A new study has found that the stress fathers have experienced in their childhood is connected to the development of the white matter tracts in the children's brain. The study was published in the journal 'JAMA Network Open'. The FinnBrain research of the University of Turku has demonstrated for the first time that the stress the father has experienced in his early life is connected to the development of the child's brain. Whether this connection is transmitted through epigenetic inheritance needs further research.

Evidence from multiple new animal studies demonstrates that the changes in gene function caused by the environment can be inherited between generations through gametes. In particular, nutrition and stress have been proven to cause these types of changes. However, these do not alter the nucleic acid sequence of the DNA; the environment appears to alter the function of the genes through so-called epigenetic mechanisms. New discoveries on the role of epigenetics in the regulation of gene function have led to whole new considerations about the mechanisms of inheritance as researchers used to think that acquired characteristics cannot be inherited. These types of phenomena transmitted from one generation to other have not, however, been studied much in humans.

In the FinnBrain research, the researchers identified 72 families with information about the early stress experiences of both parents and MR image of the child's brain taken at the age of few weeks available. The researchers discovered that the father's exposure to stress was connected to quicker development of white matter tracts in the child's brain. The white matter tracts are made up of "cables" connecting different parts of the brain, and they have a central role in brain function.

The relationship between the father's exposure to stress and the development of the child's white matter tracts remained even when the researchers took into consideration the impact of the mother's early stress exposure and other possible contributing factors during the pregnancy. According to Professor Hasse Karlsson, who is the Principal Researcher of FinnBrain, the significance of the discovery on the later development of the child is still unclear.

"The relevance of our study is that this type of connection in humans was discovered in the first place," Karlsson said. "To be able to investigate whether these types of connections are actually transmitted through the epigenetic changes in sperm cells, we have started to collect the fathers' semen samples and study these epigenetic markers together with a research group lead by Professor Noora Kotaja from the University of Turku," Karlsson concluded. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby food - U.S. report

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Good time for Cadres to come out, what about Psykos?

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Saudi Arabia frees two jailed activists with U.S. citizenship on bail

Saudi authorities have released two activists with U.S. citizenship on bail pending their trials, rights groups and family members said, as the kingdom moves to address criticism from the new U.S. administration over its human rights record...

Britain to work with Germany's CureVac on vaccines against coronavirus variants

Britain on Friday said it had agreed on a deal with German biotech firm CureVac to work to develop vaccines against coronavirus variants, placing an initial order for 50 million doses in case they are needed.Prime Minister Boris Johnson has...

M&M's consolidated PAT slips 6 pc to Rs 159.6 cr in Dec quarter

Homegrown farm equipment and utility vehicles major Mahindra Mahindra Ltd MM on Friday reported a 6 per cent fall in its consolidated profit after tax from continuing and discontinued operations to Rs 159.6 crore for the December 2020 quar...

Centre fielded Tendulkar to counter comments from Rihanna, Thunberg: RJD leader

RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari onFriday alleged that the Union government fielded SachinTendulkar to counter international personalities whorecently commented on the ongoing farmers protests, and saidit was an insult to the nation.The RJDs nat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021