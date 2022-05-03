Left Menu

Megan Thee Stallion dons luxurious golden ensemble for her second Met Gala event

Accompanied by fashion designer Jeremy Scott, American rapper Megan Thee Stallion painted the 2022 Met Gala's red carpet gold with her luxurious ensemble.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-05-2022 12:54 IST | Created: 03-05-2022 12:54 IST
Megan Thee Stallion dons luxurious golden ensemble for her second Met Gala event
Megan Thee Stallion (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  United States
  • United States

Accompanied by fashion designer Jeremy Scott, American rapper Megan Thee Stallion painted the 2022 Met Gala's red carpet gold with her luxurious ensemble. The Grammy winner had donned a golden cut-out gown, complete with a feather shawl, a sleek bun and winged out black smokey eyes. She looked angelic with the pair of metallic golden wings draped over her shoulders.

Speaking about her look with People magazine, Megan said, "I feel like I'm gold anyway, and I feel like I came out here to give my skin, I came out here to give melanin. Gold looks beautiful on me." This appearance marks Megan's second Met Gala moment. She had attended the 2021 event, which took place in September and came after a cancelled 2020 Met Gala.

That year Megan made her debut by channelling Marilyn Monroe in a light pink strapless Coach dress that was covered in hand-applied crystals. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

