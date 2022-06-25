The Internet provides New Opportunities for Artists

It can be said that the beauty of the modern world is that it is democratizing almost every field. There was a time, not so long ago, when art was only accessible to the wealthy. You would have to walk into an art gallery, in order to buy art, from artists that had been chosen by the owner. That also made it difficult for artists to show their work. But now, online galleries are becoming popular, changing the rules of the game.

Learning to appreciate Art

What an online gallery such as Singulart does, is much more than just offering pieces of art to the public. They help them understand art and discover what they like. If you have ever had the opportunity to take an art class, at university, you know that it can be fastidious, even though it is a fascinating world. In such a gallery, you can buy original artwork by looking through categories, such as urban, street art, or abstract, without having to take a full course on what each style is.

Looking at these various styles, you undoubtedly will find one that pleases you more than another. It doesn't mean, that as you go along collecting pieces of art, you will always end up buying in the same category. But there are strong chances that you will develop a particular taste for one of them, which you will research more, until you find the artist that will strike the rights chords inside you, to make you vibrate at the sheer view of his work. That is the beauty and the power of art.

Empowering Artists on an International Level

Being an unknown artist is not easy. To a large extent, it is like pretending that you are one. Because until you have sold your first piece, to a total stranger, you cannot know if your work will please others. The truth is that we are all artists in some ways, as we all have the power of creativity inside us. But to live from your art is a completely different thing.

Some genius painters, sculptors, and design artists never get to be known. The main reason is that they have no idea how to market themselves, and they find no outlets around them, in order to show their work. These new online galleries provide unique visibility to artists, as they can be seen around the world, in just a few clicks. This completely changes the rules of the game, for those with talent, but no capacity to reach private galleries in New York, London, Milan, or Tokyo. Now, in one location, they can attract the interest of the whole world.

Artists and NFTs

The other element that has completely changed the lives of artists are NFTs. They can now create digital pieces of art and sell them either as a single item or in a limited quantity, over the Internet. Non-fungible Tokens (NFTs) use blockchain to verify the ownership of a work of art, sold by an artist. Some believe that is the future of art, while others that it is just a passing trend. One way or another, it is still providing great visibility to artists, around the world.

