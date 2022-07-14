People Power: What Can Businesses Do To Keep Employees Happy In 2022?

A recent report revealed that almost 50% of workers would consider moving to a different company to enjoy better health and well-being. Employee priorities are changing, so what can businesses do to keep their teams happy in 2022?

Well-being initiatives

Around half of employees would leave a company to enjoy better health and well-being. An attractive salary used to be the deciding factor for candidates choosing which jobs to accept, but today, in the aftermath of the pandemic, investment in well-being is one of the most important aspects, especially for millennials and Gen-Z employees. Employers are doing more than ever to promote good mental and physical health, but not every business has cottoned on to the benefits of prioritizing workplace well-being. In the UK, only a quarter of companies have well-being policies in place and in the US, less than half of employers said they had a range of initiatives available for employees.

Championing health and safety and well-being at work is proven to increase productivity and boost morale, but it can also help businesses to gain a competitive advantage and steer clear of legal issues. Employers have a responsibility to look after their workers. This covers everything from preventing accidents in the workplace to being proactive in reducing stress and lowering the risk of illness and injury. Employees have a right to feel safe at work, and if they do sustain injuries as a result of negligence, they can take legal action. A quick online search to find a workers' compensation attorney near me will bring up pages of links and adverts. To minimize risks and protect business reputation, employers must comply with rules and regulations and be proactive in preventing accidents. It's also incredibly beneficial to go further than crossing health and safety boxes. Implementing comprehensive health and well-being programs and benefits can attract top talent, boost employee retention rates and help employers to get the best out of their teams.

Flexibility

Over 40% of employees are willing to take a pay cut or accept a lower-paid job to gain more flexibility, according to a recent survey conducted in the US. Flexible working has become more commonplace since the pandemic, with many employees switching to working from home while restrictions were in place to minimize social contact. Even after social distancing rules were lifted, employers and employees at many companies chose to keep some measures in place to afford greater flexibility. In some cases, working from home or adopting a hybrid strategy works for employees who have children or other commitments, as they assume greater control of their schedules. Parents can fit their work in around doing the school run, for example, and employees can save time by cutting out their daily commute. If employers stipulate core hours, there's also more freedom to organize your schedule in a way that suits you.

One of the main benefits of improved flexibility is a better work-life balance. Studies suggest that more than two-thirds of employees consider a healthy work-life balance more important than salary when looking for a job. Workers want to be able to divide their time between work, socializing, spending time with friends and family, enjoying downtime, and pursuing their interests. Employers should play an active role in helping their employees to strike the right balance. As well as being flexible in terms of working hours and remote and hybrid structures, business owners can also implement measures and guidelines to help their employees to separate their home and work lives. Simple steps like introducing cut-off points for organizing meetings or sending work-related emails can make a big difference. If an employee logs off and leaves the office at 5 pm on a Friday, they don't want to be inundated with emails that evening or over the weekend.

Employee engagement

Employee engagement is mutually beneficial for workers and employers. A Gallup report suggests that businesses with engaged workforces are 21% more profitable and 17% more productive than companies with disengaged teams. To promote and encourage employee engagement, it's crucial to prioritize communication, listen to employees and make time and space for collaborative work and sharing ideas, suggestions, and opinions. Employers can also take advantage of employee engagement platforms and software and collect and use feedback from workers. Engaged employees are likely to be more productive and focused, they will try harder and there is a lower risk of losing them to other employers. If employers fail to engage employees, they could look for openings and opportunities elsewhere.

Feeling valued

The average employee spends around 36 hours per week at work. When you devote so much time to a job, it's understandable to want to feel valued. Feeling appreciated is a driving factor for employees, particularly younger members of the workforce. People who don't feel valued are more likely to leave their jobs in search of better opportunities and they also have a higher risk of low morale. There are several ways for employers to ensure that their employees feel appreciated. Examples include reward schemes and bonuses, recognizing hard work and effort, celebrating achievements, and offering opportunities to progress through the ranks at the company. Even small gestures like writing an article in the company magazine, organizing drinks on a Friday after work, or sharing a post on social media that recognizes success can have a positive impact. If people don't feel valued by their employer, their productivity will fall, they might not enjoy work as much and they could consider applying for jobs at other businesses.

There is a global talent shortage and companies across several industries are dealing with significant recruitment challenges. Employees have the power to choose who they want to work for and decide what they're looking for in terms of their next job and benefits package. For employers, it's crucial to understand what employees want in 2022 and to go the extra mile to make their company an attractive proposition for new workers, as well as existing employees. Recognizing the importance of health and well-being at work, safety and security, employee engagement, flexibility, and a healthy work-life balance, and rewarding achievements and hard work can make all the difference.

