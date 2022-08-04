Left Menu

Study reveals mothers use benefits of song to promote infant development

A new study has revealed that mothers who sing lullabies can promote infant development.

ANI | Coral Gables | Updated: 04-08-2022 23:09 IST | Created: 04-08-2022 23:04 IST
Study reveals mothers use benefits of song to promote infant development
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Florida

A new study has revealed that mothers who sing lullabies can promote infant development. Infant-directed singing helps babies learn to regulate their emotions, which allows them to later navigate socialization, school, and the professional world, according to de l'Etoile, who has spent her career studying the habit.

"If a mother can sing in a way that captures the infant's attention, it can help them tap into those brain structures that they need to develop for self-regulation," said de l'Etoile, a board-certified music therapist and associate dean of graduate studies at the University of Miami Frost School of Music. Yet, while singing to infants is something most mothers do naturally--without even realizing the benefits--for those in difficult circumstances, infant-directed singing may not be as instinctive, de l'Etoile observed. She has noticed that mothers impacted by depression, domestic violence, or substance exposure may need encouragement and guidance to provide this unique form of caregiving.

"Infant-directed singing is a way that mothers communicate with their babies that most infants can recognize and respond to. But to be most effective, the mother needs to be attentive and sensitive to infant cues," said de l'Etoile. "For some moms that may not be happening and that impacts the infant." But because infant-directed singing is so advantageous, de l'Etoile is working with the College of Arts and Sciences Department of Psychology's flagship early intervention program at the Linda Ray Intervention Center to create a coaching program that will guide mothers in the practice. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chinese vessels, aircraft make multiple incursions over median line - Taiwanese source

Chinese vessels, aircraft make multiple incursions over median line - Taiwan...

 Taiwan
2
IndiGo to disembark passengers from three doors of aircraft

IndiGo to disembark passengers from three doors of aircraft

 India
3
Here's why near-Earth asteroid Phaethon got the bizarre blue color

Here's why near-Earth asteroid Phaethon got the bizarre blue color

 Global
4
China-Taiwan tussle may result in semiconductor shortage, says automobile dealers body

China-Taiwan tussle may result in semiconductor shortage, says automobile de...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022